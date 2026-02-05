Andy Roddick Makes Rare Public Apology to Steffi Graf Following Honest Slip: “I Made the Mistake”

Steffi Graf’s 1987 French Open triumph launched a historic rise, culminating in an unmatched Golden Slam a year later. Yet as the tennis GOAT debate resurfaces, Andy Roddick recently paused to reflect, issuing an apology to the icon after realizing he had unintentionally overlooked her greatness in past discussions.

Andy Roddick recently revisited the tennis GOAT debate on an episode of his Served podcast. During the discussion, he openly admitted regret for overlooking Steffi Graf in an earlier conversation about the greatest players of all time.

“Steffi is the warmest, nicest person, and by the way, as we’re talking through these marches through history, and I made the mistake of the recap show,” Roddick said while reflecting on the earlier episode.

He then emphasized how central Graf should always be in such debates. “Like, any conversation that talks about historical context in winning Grand Slams and winning the Grand Slam and all that, Steffi needs to be top of mind all the time. I’m guilty of it. She’s a GOAT,” he added.

Roddick also pointed to the numbers that back up her legacy. “You look at her win percentages, when she retired, and what her Grand Slam count was, she retired eight or nine years before Serena did.”

The former US Open champion explained why Graf is sometimes forgotten in modern debates. He suggested that her private lifestyle plays a major role in her being overlooked.

“She’s amazing. She’s in that conversation firmly, and because we don’t see her, and I think it’s the same with Pete (Sampras), they’re not top of mind all the time, and that doesn’t change their accomplishments,” Roddick said.

He then shifted focus to Graf’s personality away from the court. Roddick spoke warmly about her humility and her discomfort with constant praise.

“She’s just so fantastic. She’s also the most humble champion of all time. You can’t even talk to her about her without her wanting to stop the conversation,” he said.

Roddick expanded on that thought. “So if you’re her, the last thing you want to do is go to a venue or event or an audience and all they want to do is celebrate you.”

Graf’s career achievements remain extraordinary. She finished with a career singles record of 902–115, translating to an astonishing winning percentage between 88.7% and 89.7%.

She won 107 career titles, including 22 Grand Slam singles trophies. Graf also spent a record 186 weeks ranked World No. 1, underlining her dominance across generations.

Even Graf herself has spoken about how overwhelming success felt early on. Reflecting on 1988, she once said, “I was 19 years old and, you know, winning my first Grand Slam the year before, and suddenly winning four in the same year and topping it off with going to Seoul and winning the gold medal. I mean, it just was overwhelming, really, at that point.”

And this is not the first time Roddick has expressed deep respect for Graf. Over the years, he has repeatedly highlighted her greatness, humility, and lasting impact on tennis history.

Andy Roddick reveals how Steffi Graf leaves him starstruck at Pickleball Slam

Andy Roddick competed in the inaugural Pickleball Slam in 2023. He teamed up with Andre Agassi and won the event in Las Vegas.

That year, Steffi Graf did not partner with Agassi. The duo delivered a dominant performance.

Agassi and Roddick completed a clean 4-0 sweep. They defeated Maria Sharapova and John McEnroe, with Jack Sock also contributing to the win. The victory earned them a $1 million prize.

In 2024, however, things were different. Steffi Graf partnered with her husband, Andre Agassi. Because of that, Roddick did not return to defend his title.

Despite his success, Roddick admitted something surprising. He said Graf still leaves him completely starstruck. She is one of the very few figures who can make him feel that way.

“Like I’ve known Andre, and he’s been my idol for a long time, but I have a hard time being in Steff’s presence without being like incredibly starstruck. Which, in the tennis world, at this moment in my life, not too sound jaded, I don’t get that way around many people in our orbit anymore, having lived this life for a little while,” he said.

He continued with a candid admission. “And Steff is like a huge exception, I can’t be around her without feeling like everything I say is just idiotic, which it might be, I’m just more conscious of it,” he added.

Roddick has long praised Graf’s greatness. In a previous interview with Dax Shepard, he was asked to name the four best female players ever.

He replied, “You have to separate between male and female. The best three female players ever, in my mind, are – I have to make four! Chrissy Evert, Martina, Steffi, and Serena.”

Roddick continues to admire Graf deeply. Though she lives away from the spotlight today, her legacy remains powerful.

Her aura, achievements, and influence ensure she is remembered as one of the true GOATs of tennis.