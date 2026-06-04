Andy Roddick Shares Heartbreaking Matteo Berrettini Verdict After Retirement at French Open: “Soul Destroying”

Matteo Berrettini’s career has been repeatedly interrupted by several cruel runs of injuries, with each comeback seemingly followed by another setback. Just at the Italian Open last year, he withdrew before his third-round clash, handing his opponent Casper Ruud a direct path into the R16. Now, as the same painful script unfolds again at the French Open against Matteo Arnaldi, former ace Andy Roddick appears heartbroken by Berrettini’s latest injury-enforced withdrawal.

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“The Berrettini retiring because of an injury was just hard to watch because there are players that get hurt that maybe don’t have the upside of making a slam final,” Andy Roddick added in his latest Served podcast.

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The American later pointed to the Italian’s proven ability to compete at the biggest stages. “It’s painful and you have all those things and also you don’t play the game of what if right? With Baritini he’s made a Wimbledon final he’s made the semi-finals at the US Open losing to Rafa,” Roddick added.

Later in the discussion, the 43-year-old reflected on how injuries have repeatedly interrupted Berrettini’s career over the last several years.

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“He has battled injuries for 5 years like you know two months on 3 months off four months on one month off 6 months off you know. It’s just been really tough and for him to kind of work back through all that get through some long matches which is a question mark when you’ve been hurt as much as he has to get to a big moment in a match that you think you have every chance of winning and then to have to retire,” Roddick said.

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For the former world No. 1, the timing of the retirement made it even harder to accept. “I’m sure, it is just soul destroying for Baritini, who I really like.”

The latest setback came during Berrettini’s Roland Garros campaign as on Court Philippe-Chatrier, he raced into an early double-break lead against Matteo Arnaldi and looked in complete control.

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With a significant breakthrough seemingly within reach, the match suddenly took a dramatic turn in the second set. Berrettini took an off-court medical timeout at 1-2 in the second set. Although the 30-year-old returned and tried valiantly to continue, he was eventually forced to retire just after two hours.

Unfortunately, injury withdrawals are nothing new for the Italian ace. His injury struggles have already cost him appearances at major events, including the 2023 US Open, the 2021 Nitto ATP Finals.

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As now Roddick shared his concerns and sympathy for the Italian following the withdrawal, the former SW19 finalist also opened up about the difficult moment and the emotions surrounding yet another injury setback.

Matteo Berrettini left heartbroken after another cruel withdrawal

The warning signs for Berrettini began to appear during the closing stages of the opening set. After nearly 77 minutes of intense tennis, the 30-year-old started showing visible discomfort before serving.

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At first, he tried to push through the pain and continue competing. However, the issue seemed to worsen as the match progressed. Early in the second set, the Italian eventually left the court to receive medical treatment. It was a worrying sight for both fans and his team.

When he returned, he was clearly not moving freely. His movement looked restricted, and it became obvious that something was seriously bothering him.

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Explaining the situation afterward, Berrettini revealed when the problem first started. “In the middle of the first set, I started to feel something when I was serving,” Berrettini added.

“I didn’t really think much of it. I just kept going, and I tried to do my best. But then the more that I was playing, the more I was serving, the more I was hitting forehands, the worse I was feeling.”

Despite the pain, the former world No. 6 was reluctant to retire from the contest. Even as members of his team repeatedly signaled for him to stop, he continued fighting on court.

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The decision was not an easy one for the former SW19 finalist. “I’m the last one that wants to retire. I’m tired of retiring. I just don’t want to do it, but sometimes you have to do it,” Berrettini said.

The Italian also confirmed that the injury was related to his hip, although the exact diagnosis remains unclear till that moment. “It’s definitely the hip. I don’t know exactly what it is,” he said. “I never had anything like that. I struggled with my right hip at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020, but it was a different kind of pain.”

With Berrettini forced out, Matteo Arnaldi moved on and now finds himself one step closer to a major breakthrough. An all-Italian SF showdown against Flavio Cobolli now on the cards, setting up an intriguing battle between two rising stars of Italian tennis.