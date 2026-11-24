Team USA’s women’s doubles dominance is a thing of the past, and the clock is ticking before the home Olympics. The country hasn’t won a women’s doubles gold in 14 years, missed the podium entirely in Tokyo and Paris, and last claimed mixed doubles gold in 2016.

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With the 2028 Games looming, that drought is becoming harder to ignore. A Billie Jean King Cup play-off in Delray Beach on November 22 offered an intriguing glimpse of what could lie ahead when captain Lindsay Davenport was asked to pair Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend in women’s doubles.

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They responded by beating Hungary’s Anna Bondar and Dalma Galfi 6-4, 6-3 to complete an American sweep and seal their fate as the 2028 Olympic doubles team. Townsend immediately set the scene for LA.

“The only thing that was going through my mind, honestly, is I hope these people are enjoying, because this is the partnership for 2028 Olympics,” she said. “They’re getting a chance to be able to see a sneak peek. Hopefully we’ll have some more opportunities to be on the same side of the net with each other.”

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With the 2028 Games in California, will Gauff and Townsend be the duo to finally end Team USA’s long-standing drought in the Olympic doubles event?

The Weight of a Multi-Olympiad American Doubles Drought

The US has a record 21 Olympic tennis golds in total, doubles being an American bastion for long. At the 2012 London Olympics on the Wimbledon grass, Serena and Venus Williams successfully defended their women’s doubles title.

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The Bryan brothers, Bob and Mike, took the men’s doubles title at the same Games. Four years later at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jack Sock won an all-American mixed doubles final against Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram.

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Imago Serena Williams USA, Venus Williams USA TENNIS GRAND CHELEM US OPEN 2026 6 EME JOURNEE Louis Armstrong Stadium NEW YORK ETATS UNIS 04/09/2026 Virginie Bouyer/PRESSE SPORTS NEW YORK Louis Armstrong Stadium Etats-Unis GermanyxJapanxUKxFrancexBelgiumxOUT *** Serena Williams, USA, Venus Williams, USA, TENNIS, GRAND SLAM, US OPEN 2026, DAY 6, Louis Armstrong Stadium, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2026, Virginie Bouyer, SPORTS PRESS, NEW YORK, Louis Armstrong Stadium, United States, GermanyxJapanxUKxFrancexBelgiumumxOUT PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxGERxFRAxBELxUKxJPN Copyright: xVirginiexBouyer/PRESSExSPORTSx

Since that 2016 win, Team USA have come up blank in every Olympic doubles gold medal match. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, they failed to reach a single doubles podium. Croatia took the men’s final, Czechia the women’s and ROC the mixed. The near misses went on at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ram and Krajicek took home the silver in men’s doubles after losing a match tiebreak to Ebden and Peers of Australia. Fritz and Paul picked up the bronze. The women’s and mixed doubles draws in Paris also ended without an American medal. That string of consecutive shutouts from gold really highlights how desperately Team USA needs a bona fide powerhouse in the doubles at the LA Olympics.

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Complementary Pedigrees Built for Los Angeles

On paper, they’re a perfect combination of elite singles athletes with very specialised doubles skills. Townsend, 30, is entering the Olympic cycle at the very peak of her doubles career. She completed the career Grand Slam in women’s doubles with Siniaková of the Czech Republic in 2026, having won the French Open and US Open titles in addition to her 2024 Wimbledon and 2025 Australian Open titles. She then closed the year out with the 2026 WTA Finals title. She was world No. 1 in doubles in July 2025 and finished 2026 at world No. 2.

Gauff provides the complementary baseline firepower and has her own pedigree in Grand Slam doubles. She’s world No. 4 in singles, has two Grand Slam singles titles to her name, and won the 2024 French Open women’s doubles with Siniaková. Their styles are a perfect match. Townsend’s aggressive forward movement and soft touch complement Gauff’s court coverage, return depth, and explosive backhand. That combination had already taken them to the QFS at the 2024 Madrid Open prior to their Delray Beach reunion.

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Their chemistry goes way beyond just being a good tactical fit and provides an emotional edge in the high pressure of international tennis. Davenport confirmed the Delray Beach pairing just an hour before the match, with Gauff coming in for Krawczyk. Despite having absolutely no time to prepare, the Americans were able to completely erase a 2-0 first-set deficit and won both sets comfortably against Bondar and Galfi.

Gauff afterwards pointed to the ease of their game and the fact that they just click. “The few times that we have played, playing with Taylor has been so fun. She has a unique skill of being able to uplift you on court. She is already one of the greats and will definitely go down as one of the greats, so being able to learn from and play with her has been so fun.” For Gauff, 22, LA is a very personal opportunity for Olympic redemption. She was the female flagbearer for Team USA at the Paris 2024 opening ceremony, but didn’t come home with a medal, having lost in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Fritz and the second round of women’s doubles with Pegula.

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Townsend has never competed in the Olympics, so that gives the veteran specialist a huge motivation to make her Olympic debut count in front of a home crowd.

“It’s on my radar. I would really love to be able to do that. I think it would really fun, and honestly, I’m looking forward to the outfits too. It’s on my list, and I’m going to do my very best to try to keep where I’m at and make it happen,” she told Olympics.com.

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Ranking Windows, Scheduling Hurdles, and Road to 2028

To go from a dominant performance in November to Olympic gold, you have to navigate the strict ITF qualification rules and a very demanding tour schedule. The Olympic doubles entries are governed by the world rankings as published on June 12th, 2028. None of the points that currently see Townsend at world No.2 will count towards her LA 2028 entry.

Players ranked in the top 10 in doubles get in automatically and can then nominate a qualified player from their own country. Each nation is limited to two teams per doubles event, and of course the Billie Jean King Cup availability rules will also apply during the Olympic cycle.

Townsend has won her majors alongside Siniaková of Czechia, so they will have to part company when the national flags come in. The US coaches will have to balance Gauff’s very heavy singles workload as a top 5 singles player with a limited number of WTA Tour doubles appearances with Townsend in 2027 and early 2028. It’s all about building up real match rhythm on tour so that they arrive at Carson Courts as a proper team rather than a temporary pairing.

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The wider U.S. women’s team is also going to be a very competitive field for selection. You’ve got Pegula, Keys, Navarro, and all the other established singles players as well as the doubles specialists, so there’s going to be a real battle for the spots. There’s no other combination of singles players, career Grand Slam doubles players, and sheer enthusiasm that you could put together that would compare to what Gauff and Townsend showed at Delray Beach.

Team USA has waited since London 2012 to celebrate an Olympic women’s or men’s doubles champion and since Rio 2016 for any Olympic tennis doubles gold at all. If Townsend holds her top-10 doubles ranking through the 2028 cut-off and Gauff is committed to the partnership as they head into California, they’ll be the clear favorites to win in LA 2028. They’re not just contenders; they’re the best-equipped American doubles pair in over a decade who can finally end Team USA’s Olympic doubles gold drought.