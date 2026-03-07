Are Indian Wells Courts Faster Than Ever?

The courts at the Indian Wells Masters have always been known for their unique personality. But early signs from the 2026 edition suggest something unusual—players are serving more aces than ever, sparking fresh debate about whether the traditionally slow desert courts have suddenly become much quicker.

For years, Indian Wells stood apart from other hard-court events. The desert air of the Coachella Valley allowed the ball to travel faster through the air while bouncing high off the gritty Plexipave courts. That combination created conditions that favored heavy topspin and grinding baseline rallies, helping players like Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, and Carlos Alcaraz thrive. However, slower conditions weren’t always favorable to other tennis stars…

Hence, a major shift came ahead of the 2025 Indian Wells tournament when organizers replaced Plexipave with the Laykold system, the same surface used at the US Open and Miami Open. The change was publicly framed around sustainability and consistency, with Laykold courts incorporating recycled tennis balls and improved cushioning aimed at reducing injury risk.

Yet early feedback from players was mixed. Aryna Sabalenka felt the courts were “a little bit faster,” while Medvedev believed they were “very, very slow.” Even the defending champion, Alcaraz, acknowledged his uncertainty about the initial change to the surface.

However, the 2026 numbers present a distinct picture. 240 aces were hit across just matches on Day 1 of qualifying, and guess what? Last year, all 36 qualifying matches combined produced just 265 aces. So, the change is quite visible in 2026.

The Court Pace Index (CPI) has jumped from 30.9 in 2025 to 38.7 this year, indicating a clear increase in speed. The data backs it up as well. In the men’s singles first round, players struck 373 aces across matches—an average of 11.6 per match compared to just nine last year. On the women’s side, aces rose from 102 in 2025 to 170 in 2026, pushing the average from 3.2 to 5.3 per match.

The sharp rise, roughly a 40% increase overall, suggests big servers are benefiting from noticeably faster conditions. But what have been some of the reactions from the players surrounding the Indian Wells surface over the past few years?

Alexander Zverev shares thoughts about quicker surfaces at Indian Wells in 2026

The speed of the courts at Indian Wells has once again become a hot topic among players. With many suggesting that the surfaces are noticeably quicker in 2026, the discussion has reignited memories of Daniil Medvedev’s infamous on-court rant about the tournament’s traditionally slow courts.

Back in 2023, during his match against Alexander Zverev, Medvedev openly blasted the playing conditions. Frustrated by the slow surface, he didn’t hold back in his criticism. “Should be banned from playing here,” said Medvedev. He called the surface a “freakin’ disgrace to the sport.” According to the Russian superstar, it was a shame to call this surface a hard court!

However, the recent changes at Indian Wells could perhaps light up Medvedev’s eyes. Fresh off his title run at the Dubai Tennis Championships, he hinted at how much he enjoys quicker conditions. Medvedev will begin his Indian Wells campaign in the second round against Alejandro Tabilo. Can faster conditions help him secure his first title at this tournament? Note: Medvedev has reached the final twice (2023, 2024) at Indian Wells.

Moving from one in-form player to another. Elena Rybakina also shared her view of the conditions before her opening match. The 2026 AO champion admitted that the courts still feel relatively slow, particularly because of changing weather conditions. “For me, I will say it’s quite slow (smiling), but still, it’s possible to play, possible to win. Just rallies a little bit longer. Gaining these short points, or free points, is not an easy task.

According to Rybakina, here the players need to work for each point, especially in the longer rallies. Meanwhile, Zverev began his Indian Wells campaign strongly, defeating Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-4. After the match, the German was asked directly whether the courts feel faster this year compared to previous editions.

“For me, I generally think the courts should be quicker (smiling), but that’s just me personally. I think Indian Wells has always historically been quite slow. I think the ball change makes a difference, probably. Yeah, I mean, to be honest, the last couple of days were quite windy, so it’s tough to get a feel of the courts or the balls, but yeah, maybe it’s a bit quicker than last year. Last year, I thought it was the slowest it’s ever been.”

The debate around Indian Wells’ playing conditions isn’t going away anytime soon. But if the courts truly are quicker this year, players who thrive on faster surfaces could find themselves with a major opportunity in the California desert. Who’s your pick for the 2026 Indian Wells Masters?