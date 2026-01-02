Argentinian ATP and WTA Pros Become First Men and Women to Score Tour-Level Wins of 2026

The 2026 season has officially begun, and the Australian swing has come alive with the United Cup team event. Players from across the globe have gathered to launch the year in style. True to tradition, the tournament opened with immediate drama, as Argentina struck first and defeated Spain in the opening tie, setting an electrifying tone for the competition ahead.

Sebastian Baez and Solana Sierra made history in Perth. They became the first man and first woman to record tour-level wins in 2026. Both victories came at the United Cup, which officially launched the new tennis season with teams from around the world competing in Australia.

Each United Cup tie follows a best-of-three-match format. It includes men’s singles, women’s singles, and mixed doubles. Argentina secured victory over Spain by winning both singles matches. Because of that, the mixed doubles was not required.

Baez was the first winner in 2026 on either tour. He defeated Jaume Munar 6-4, 6-4 in the opening match. The contest started with confusion, as Munar’s serve was twice called out by the electronic system before being ruled in and replayed.

Munar recovered quickly and held serve to love. He struck three winners in that first game, including two backhands and an ace. Coming off the best season of his career in 2025, Munar entered 2026 ranked a career-high No. 33.

Early on, Munar applied pressure. He earned break points in both of Baez’s first two service games. Baez stayed calm, saved both chances, and then broke serve for a 3-2 lead. From that point on, he never trailed again.

Baez closed out the win in one hour and 43 minutes. His steady baseline play and consistency proved decisive. The victory gave Argentina early momentum and set the tone for the rest of the tie.

Next on court was Solana Sierra against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Sierra, who reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year as a lucky loser, faced immediate trouble. She nearly went down a double break early in the match.

Sierra responded strongly. She won 10 of the next 13 games to lead 6-4, 5-2. Bouzas Maneiro fought back to take the second set 7-5. Sierra then regained control and won six straight games to claim a 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 victory.

And as the matches concluded, both players even shared their thoughts on their respective victories.

Sebastian Baez and Solana Sierra reflect on their first wins of 2026

Argentina entered the United Cup hoping to reach the knockout stage for the first time in three attempts. The team opened strongly, helped by its highest-ranked WTA player and second-highest-ranked ATP player. The opening tie win gave Argentina early belief in Group A.

Solana Sierra’s performance stood out the most. Her match lasted two hours and two minutes and demanded resilience. The 21-year-old showed composure and fought well beyond her experience level. It was only her second tour-level win against a Spanish opponent.

"It was a really tough match. I just tried to focus on my game," Sierra said afterward. She admitted her level dropped late in the second set. "I was doing really good, then at 5-2 in the second set, I was not playing too good."

Sierra took pride in how she responded. “But I’m really proud of how I kept going in the third set,” she added. The comeback sealed a key point for Argentina and underlined her growing confidence on the big stage.

She also spoke about the joy of representing her country. “I’m super happy to start the year competing and representing Argentina,” Sierra said. “It’s a different week, sharing the week with all the team. We are enjoying every moment.”

Sebastian Baez also delivered in his United Cup debut. The 24-year-old defeated Jaume Munar in one hour and 43 minutes. The win improved Baez’s H2H record against Munar to 2-0.

Baez reflected on his recent struggles. “I am happy because I am recovering from some pain and some injuries from the past two years,” he said. “I know I have more. I have some confidence and I believe in my team and in my country.”

The win marked Baez’s first Top 50 victory since Rio last February. Although Argentina had already sealed the tie, mixed doubles followed to complete the contest.

With the United Cup underway, tennis has shifted into top gear, and the 2026 season is already gathering momentum.