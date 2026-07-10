Arthur Fery Could Lose $540K After Massive Wimbledon Payday

Arthur Fery seems to have pocketed a decent payday as the Brit’s historic semifinal run at Wimbledon came to an end after a semifinal loss to Alexander Zverev. However, with taxes coming into play, the Briton could face a huge deduction, reducing the amount by half.

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As per the standing regulations, Fery will see a 20 percent deduction at source from his Wimbledon paycheck, which is about $240,000. However, with Fery belonging in the highest tax bracket in the UK, the deduction will be 45 percent, which would mean an additional deduction of $300,000 on top of the original 20 percent. That would be Fery Wimbledon’s earnings after all the tax cuts, at roughly $660,000. Usually, players have big travel expenses, but with Fery living just down the road from SW19, that won’t be much of a problem for the Brit.

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Coming into SW19 this year, Fery’s career earnings were just north of $883,000, which was a combined tally of both his singles and doubles earnings, something that the Brit eclipsed at SW19 this year. With his semifinal run at the grass court Major, Fery earned $1.2 million, which would double his total career earnings in one go.

With Wimbledon increasing its total prize pool this year, the home favorite has benefited financially, which should help him build a better career in the future. However, with the increase in prize money, players will also fall into the highest tax bracket in the country, resulting in such a huge tax deduction.

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Money aside, Arthur Fery thrilled the Wimbledon crowd for the last week and a half or so, being one of the unexpected British hopes at the latter stages of the tournament. He started his campaign off with a tough four-set win over Damir Dzumhur, followed by another four-set victory over Otto Virtanen. The next two rounds were the toughest for Fery as the home favorite fought back from behind on the scoreboard against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov, snatching victories from the brink of defeat.

The British player’s most complete performance came against ninth-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals. Despite the Italian having a runner-up finish at the French Open, Fery was not overawed by the occasion and dished out a clinical straight-set win, bagelling his opponent in the third set.

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In his maiden Major semifinal against Alexander Zverev, however, it seemed the outside noise got to Fery a bit as he had multiple verbal confrontations with the chair umpire regarding let calls. Even luck was not on his side, as he had to replay a winning point after a ball boy had come on court while the point was alive. All in all, the Brit’s tennis deficiencies were exposed against a top-quality player like Zverev, but given his run at Wimbledon this year, this could well be the springboard for better things to come.