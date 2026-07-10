Arthur Fery Loses Cool Over Ball Boy During Wimbledon Match Against Alexander Zverev

Things were not going well for Arthur Fery as the Brit was facing Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon semifinal, with the German player having taken the opening set. However, if the home favorite had thought of making a good start in the second, a lapse of judgment from the ball boy seemed to have robbed the Brit of a point.

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With the score tied at 1-1 in the second set, the Fery serve was under pressure from Zverev, who had a 30-0 lead in the return game. The next point was crucial, and Fery seemed to have risen to the occasion with a well-placed serve. Once the return came back, the Brit used a backhand volley as the follow-up shot, which seemed to work as Zverev’s shot went wide. However, as Fery’s shot went opposite side of the net, a ball boy moved into the court of play, assuming the point was over.

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However, that interference seemed to go in Zverev’s favor, as the chair umpire Marijana Veljović called a let on the point because it was not over. The call understandably infuriated Fery and was a lucky break for Zverev, who eventually lost the point. The incident seemed to put the home favorite out of his balance, and he could not hold serve, giving up a crucial break of serve to Zverev at the start of the second set.

That was not the only time that Fery seemed to be perturbed by on-court incidents, as the Brit had engaged in a verbal argument with the chair umpire in the first set as well, when the ‘let’ call was not used for some of the Zverev serves, which, as per Fery, had clipped the net cord. On that occasion, however, he was able to channel his frustrations in his game, breaking Zverev’s serve to make the first set a close affair.

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However, despite his best efforts, Fery’s dream run at Wimbledon this year ended in the semifinals, with Zverev reaching his maiden Wimbledon final.

Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon Campaign Comes to an End After Semifinal Loss

When eleven British players were in the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon, few would have thought that it would be wildcard Arthur Fery who would be the last one standing. With Jack Draper pulling out and Cameron Norrie having a first-round exit, home expectations had taken a real hit, but Fery stood tall, thrilling the crowd with his comeback wins against the likes of Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov. However, the home favorite met his match against second-seeded Alexander Zverev, who ended the run in straight sets.

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Despite getting broken early, Fery was able to get back in the first set, serving well under pressure to take it to a tiebreak. However, that is when the momentum shifted, with Zverev winning the tiebreak 7-0. The German carried the momentum forward in the second set, breaking Fery’s serve twice, winning it 6-2. With the odds already stacked against him, the British player tried to keep it close in the third set, but Zverev’s aggressive tennis took its toll, with the German player getting the break of serve in the fifth game, following which he was able to serve out the match.

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Even though he could reach the final, Fery had a huge ranking jump and a massive payday from his Wimbledon run. The home favorite netted $1.2 million for his on-court heroics, while also earning 750 points. The points boost has taken the British player 78 spots up the live ATP Rankings, with Fery currently sitting at No. 36.