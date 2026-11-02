Arthur Fils Eyes ATP Finals Breakthrough as He Confirms Paris Masters Return After Injury Scare

Arthur Fils did not get the finish he wanted in Basel, but his plans for the final stretch of the season remain intact. The Frenchman retired against Taylor Fritz on Friday after pain in his left leg refused to settle. With the Paris crowd waiting to see its home favorite and a potential ATP Finals debut on the horizon, the 22-year-old has now delivered the update his supporters wanted to hear.

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Fils has confirmed that he will compete at the 2026 Rolex Paris Masters after his injury scare in Basel. Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference on Sunday, the Frenchman made his intentions clear. “Confirmed, 100 per cent,” he said, according to Tennis Majors.

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The sixth seed explained that he returned to Paris the same night as his retirement, received treatment, and then took a day off. He was scheduled to undergo his first on-court test at the Plenitude Arena on Sunday afternoon.

“Everything is fine, I feel good, my body is fine,” Fils said. He also clarified that the problem in Basel was muscular and affected his left leg. His decision to stop the match came from a desire to avoid aggravating the issue.

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“It was just so as not to make worse something I thought I had. It was just a precaution,” he explained.

Fils retired against Fritz with the score at 6-2, 2-0. The decision initially raised concerns due to his history of injuries. Last season, a stress fracture in his lower back kept him away from the tour for months. He also missed Roland-Garros this year after another setback between Rome and Wimbledon.

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The timing of the latest scare could hardly have been more significant. The Paris Masters is the final Masters 1000 event of the season, and the tournament could settle the remaining places at the ATP Finals in Turin, scheduled for November 15-22.

Fils currently sits seventh in the Race to Turin. With Jannik Sinner out of the season-ending event, the Frenchman is in a strong position to make his debut. According to Tennis Temple, only an unlikely combination of results involving his rivals could deny him a place.

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The Frenchman, however, is not treating qualification as a source of pressure.

“I don’t feel any particular pressure, it’s more excitement,” Fils said, as reported by Tennis Majors. He acknowledged that reaching the ATP Finals at 22 would be a valuable achievement, but he also knows he will have other opportunities if qualification does not happen this year.

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The indoor conditions in Paris could make his task demanding. Fils noted that players serve and return well at this stage of the season, and close matches often come down to tiebreaks. Still, he has a personal reason to look forward to the tournament. After missing Roland-Garros, he is eager to compete in front of his family, friends, and home supporters at a venue he has never played in before.

There is another reason for caution, however. Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli believes Fils must look beyond the immediate opportunity in Paris.

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Marion Bartoli Warns Fils to Prioritize His Long-Term Career

Bartoli shared her concerns about Fils during an appearance on RMC’s Les Grandes Gueules du Sport. The former French player believes his physical condition deserves more attention than any single tournament, particularly after his extended absence from the tour.

“With Arthur Fils, his biggest worry, and we know it, is that he has this extremely fragile body and he is only 22,” Bartoli said, according to Tennis Majors.

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She also stressed that playing the Paris Masters should not come at the expense of his future.

“For me, whether he plays the Rolex Paris Masters today or not is not the most important thing in his career,” she added.

Bartoli pointed to the demanding run of tournaments Fils has completed, including Montreal, Cincinnati, the US Open, Tokyo, Shanghai, Brussels, and Basel. She also recalled that he spent around seven months away from competition after his previous injury.

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“With a career that must last at least another ten years, I hope, you have to be a little bit careful,” she said.

Her warning carries weight given Fils’s recent progress. He won his first Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati in August and has established himself among the leading players on the ATP Tour. A place in Turin would mark another major step in his career, but his ability to stay healthy could prove just as important.

Bartoli also sees an opportunity for Fils at the ATP Finals, especially with Sinner absent. She believes he could make a run beyond the group stage if his body holds up.

For now, Fils has made his decision. He wants to play in Paris, compete in front of his home crowd, and give himself the best possible chance of reaching Turin. Bartoli’s warning serves as a reminder that the bigger challenge may be ensuring this strong season becomes the start of a sustained run at the top.