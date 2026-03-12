Arthur Fils Hits Out at Umpire Over ‘Weird’ Call at Indian Wells

Arthur Fils continued his determined comeback from a lingering back injury that had limited him to just two matches in the nine months following Roland Garros. The Frenchman surged past Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 7-6(9) to reach the Indian Wells quarterfinals for the second straight year. However, after the match, Fils maintained that the umpire had made a wrong call against Felix Auger-Aliassime, a decision capable of disrupting a player’s rhythm at a critical turning point in the match.

Arthur Fils spoke openly about the controversial moment during his post-match press conference. “I think the umpire — well, there is a rule, so you need to play with the rule,” said Fils. “But the umpire sometimes should understand the moment of the match, and especially at that time when we play now with Felix, he got a time violation but for nothing.”

The incident occurred at a key stage of the match. Felix Auger-Aliassime was preparing to serve during a crucial point. The Canadian was then given a time violation for taking too long between points.

Fils believed the situation was more complicated than it appeared. “I mean, because I think that the electronic line didn’t work, and, I mean, I made the one return. Maybe it was out; maybe it was in. But it was very close.”

Fils said the Canadian simply asked the umpire for clarification. According to him, Auger-Aliassime wanted to confirm whether the ball had landed in or out. That small discussion, however, ended with a time violation.

“He start just to ask the umpire, Well, are you sure it was in, or whatever? Then the umpire from the worst give time violation. It’s a bit weird.”

The Frenchman also spoke about the strict 25-second rule between points. He admitted the rule exists and must be followed by players. However, he felt the context of the moment should also matter.

“There is the rule, but the umpire needs to understand the moment, as well. At that time, you shouldn’t give the time violation. I mean, of course, if the guy is always taking 26, 27, 28 seconds, then you give the time violation.”

Fils also defended Auger-Aliassime’s usual habits on court. He insisted the Canadian is normally very disciplined with the serve clock. “But Felix is always on time, like every time that we play, he’s always on time. Okay, sometimes he can take a bit long, but he is always on time.”

The Frenchman felt the penalty was unnecessary in that situation. “So to bring a time violation on this, I think it’s not good.”

Despite the controversy, Fils delivered a strong performance on the court. The 21-year-old, seeded 30th at the ATP Masters 1000 event, dominated behind his serve. He won 83% of his service points in the first set and did not face a single break point.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth, pushed harder in the second set. He created four break-point chances against Fils. However, he managed to convert only one of them.

Fils eventually sealed the win in dramatic fashion. He pounded his chest in celebration as Auger-Aliassime sent a shot wide on match point. The victory pushed the Frenchman into another big showdown.

Next, Alexander Zverev will face Arthur Fils in the Indian Wells quarterfinals. The fourth seed will battle the rising French talent for a place in the semifinals.

And time-violation controversies like this have surfaced several times on the ATP Tour in recent seasons, showing the growing tension between players and officials over strict timing rules.

Carlos Alcaraz confronts the umpire after a controversial rule violation penalty

Carlos Alcaraz faced Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open. During the match, a tense moment unfolded after a long rally.

Alcaraz had just saved a breakpoint with an impressive exchange. He celebrated the point before preparing for the next serve. The Spaniard walked toward his towel between points. Soon after, the chair umpire issued him a time violation. The call immediately sparked a heated discussion.

The umpire defended the decision and explained the timing. “I stopped the time.” Alcaraz quickly disagreed and responded, “No, you didn’t.”

The official continued to clarify her position. “I did. I stopped time at 25 seconds when it started. Then you got the towel. Then I started the clock again.” The explanation did not fully convince the young star.

Even later at Indian Wells, the topic surfaced again. After defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6–2, 6–3, Alcaraz spoke about whether he talked with the ATP about the issue. “Honestly, I haven’t talked to them. The truth is, no one has come to ask me for my opinion on the matter.”

He also explained why he did not plan to push the matter further. “I would say things will continue as they are. I don’t want to waste my time, honestly, because there have been other situations where you complain or simply voice your opinion and nothing changes, so I don’t want to waste my time on that.”

Time-violation incidents have become more common in recent tennis matches. Many players and fans have debated the strictness of these rules.

Do you think the timing rules in tennis need to be reconsidered?