Though Rafael Jodar began the clash against Arthur Fils on a strong note, a health issue spoiled his plans at the ATP Finals. The Spaniard took the opening set but started feeling unwell during the second. The level of his game dropped significantly, and Fils took full advantage of this. He came back from behind to win 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 and keep his campaign alive at the year-end event. However, the same can’t be said for Jodar.

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Having lost his first two matches, the 20-year-old now stands on the verge of elimination from the ATP Finals. Jodar is now the only player who hasn’t won a match in the John McEnroe group. He suffered a 6-4, 6-4 defeat to Alexander Zverev in his opening match, and it is safe to say that his chances of qualifying for the semifinals are very slim. On top of this, he doesn’t appear to be at his physical best either.

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Jodar was brilliant in the opening set against Fils and clinched the all-important break to take the lead. However, the match turned on its head in the second set when the Spaniard started suffering from physical issues. This saw Fils race to a 4-1 lead before Jodar took two medical timeouts and also called for the physio to examine him. He returned to the court after receiving medication, but wasn’t able to change the outcome of the set.

Fils clinched two of the next three games to level the match. A similar pattern continued in the decider, where the Frenchman clinched two more breaks and wrapped up the match comfortably. While it is still unclear why Jodar took the medical timeouts, there is no doubt that they massively affected the outcome of the match.

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Icon Sportswire MONTREAL, QC – AUGUST 12: Rafael Jodar ESP returns the ball during a semifinal match at National Bank Open on August 12, 2026 at IGA Stadium in Montreal, QC Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 12 National Bank Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon26081204526

This was a much-needed win for Fils, who was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 by Ben Shelton in his first match. This result has also kept the standings of the John McEnroe group finely poised. While none of the players have so far secured a place in the semifinals, they haven’t been eliminated from the tournament either.

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The first semifinalist of the group can be decided soon, as Zverev is set to face Shelton later during the night session. The winner of this match could qualify for the knockouts. On the other hand, both Fils and Jodar will need to win their final matches to have any chance of reaching the semifinals. While Fils will be up against Zverev, Jodar will take on Shelton.

While he may be facing the World No. 1 next, Fils will still be confident about pulling off a positive result thanks to the comeback victory over Jodar. The win was quite a remarkable one for the 22-year-old as it saw him become the first player from his country to win a match at the ATP Finals since 2011.

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Arthur Fils becomes the first Frenchman in 15 years to win at the ATP Finals

Having previously ended France’s long drought of having a player qualify for the ATP Finals, Fils has now achieved another major feat. He is now the first French player to secure a win at the year-end tournament since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011.

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After the match against Jodar, Fils admitted to not playing well in the first set, but was relieved after making the comeback and keeping his campaign alive at the ATP Finals.

“Here, the first set was a bit ‘so so’ with a little bit of frustration,” he said during his on-court interview. “But I’m very happy with how I handled the second and the third, and a little bit of relief now.”

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Notably, Fils trails Zverev 5-2 in the H2H record and has lost his previous two encounters in this matchup. The German will unsurprisingly be the favorite to win their upcoming clash as well. It remains to be seen whether Fils will manage to turn the tables on Zverev with a place in the semifinals being on the line.