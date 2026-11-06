Arthur Fils Shows Class After Taylor Fritz Accidentally Strikes Ball Kid During Paris Match

Tennis has often seen the unfortunate scene of players snapping at ball kids in the heat of the moment during a tight match, and it does not make for good viewing. However, the opposite is also true, where players go out of their way to make sure that the ball kids are okay, especially after getting hit accidentally during a high-speed rally, something that Arthur Fils did gracefully in his match against Taylor Fritz at the Paris Masters.

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The incident occurred during one of Fritz’s early service games, in the seventh minute of the match. The American’s serve was called out by the automated system, but the ball ricocheted off the wall and hit the ball girl in the face as she was trying to collect it. Jarred by the sudden impact, the girl looked shaken and in tears.

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Seeing her predicament, Fils wasted no time in going to her and checking on her. The Frenchman put a comforting arm around her and escorted her off the court so that she could receive appropriate medical attention. The home favorite’s actions were appreciated by the Parisian crowd, who applauded Fils for his classy gesture.

With players going for high-speed serves and often retrieving balls from the corners of the court, ball kids are often in the firing line for being hit by a mishit groundstroke. One of the most notable such incidents occurred at the 2020 Australian Open, when Rafael Nadal hit a full-blooded forehand from the corner during a rally and accidentally struck a ball girl standing by the umpire’s chair. The Spaniard went up to the ball girl and checked on her, giving her a warm hug before resuming play, and gave her his headband after the match.

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While Fils’ gesture won the hearts of the fans, the on-court battle did not go the Frenchman’s way, as he lost the match 3-6, 4-6. Fritz was in the zone from the get-go, winning eighty percent of his service points, and not facing a single break point in the entire match. On return, he was able to break the Frenchman’s serves early in both sets, and that was enough for him to serve the match out.

Both players came into the match with different mindsets, with Fritz vying for a spot at the ATP Finals, whereas Fils has already cemented his spot in the lineup in Turin, becoming the first Frenchman in a decade to make it to the year-ending championships.

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Arthur Fils Becomes The First French Player To Qualify for the ATP Finals In a Decade

With 3625 points and being in the seventh position on the ATP Race Rankings, Fils has already qualified for the showpiece annual event in Turin. The Frenchman’s qualification comes on the back of a season which saw him win his maiden Masters title at the Cincinnati Open, while also winning the title in Barcelona, and having semifinal finishes in Miami and Madrid.

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Fils’ qualification was confirmed in Paris when he won his match against Tomas Machac in the second round, and the Frenchman’s qualification meant that the 22-year-old became the first French player to qualify for the year-end championships since Gael Monfils did so in 2016. With Monfils having his final tribute ceremony at the La Défense Arena, it was a fitting venue for Fils to take up the baton for French tennis.

On the other hand, Taylor Fritz is still in contention for Turin, especially after Novak Djokovic’s loss to Rinky Hijikata in the second round. However, the American will have his biggest challenge in the quarterfinals, where he is set to face Carlos Alcaraz, against whom he has won only one of his seven matches. Should Fritz win that match, he will move up to ninth in the Race Rankings, which will put him in a position to qualify for Turin, which will be the third time in a row he will have qualified for the Tour Finals since playing it for the first time in 2024.