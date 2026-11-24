It felt like Lucas Pouille‘s playing days were pretty much over in February of 2025. Having ruptured his Achilles tendon, the Frenchman underwent surgery in May, but the pain remained persistent. On top of that, he also had wrist problems that had bothered him since late 2024. With him not being in a condition to play, Pouille decided to venture into coaching and joined Arthur Rinderknech‘s team in June last year. But now that Pouille’s physical condition has gotten better, he has the desire to compete on the biggest stage once again.

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The 32-year-old has confirmed that he is not done with tennis just yet. He is targeting a comeback in 2027. Pouille’s physical condition has improved drastically, as he confirmed that he is now finally able to hit a forehand without feeling any pain in his wrist. But he is not in the mood to rush things and wants to take his time to readjust to the grueling demands of the Tour.

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“Above all, I’m going to give myself plenty of time to prepare my body, to get it used again to handling heavy loads, and especially the intensity of competition,” he said in a press conference, as reported by Tennis Actu.

Pouille particularly wants to have the opportunity to play at the Grand Slams again. In order to do that, he will first have to return to the top 100, which would provide him with a direct entry into the tournaments. But he can also participate through a wildcard. The Frenchman doesn’t want to play just for the next season or two, but instead hopes to be back in title contention on the Tour.

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“If I decide to come back, it’s not to play for three months and say goodbye. It’s really to try to return, to do things extremely seriously, with ambition,” he added.

Imago US Open – Arthur Rinderknech Training Arthur Rinderknech FRA with his coach Lucas Pouille FRA at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 30, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Having formerly been a World No. 10 and an Australian Open semifinalist in 2019, Pouille has the ambition of returning to that level. Having rediscovered the pleasure of playing, retirement is now an afterthought for him. His sole focus now is to make a comeback to the Tour and fight for titles once again. Though things are definitely not going to be easy, Pouille is ready to take up the challenge.

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“Today, perhaps the biggest challenge of my career awaits me. I don’t want to end like this,” he admitted.

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Pouille has also confirmed that he won’t be able to coach and play at the same time. Hence, Rinderknech will now have to look for a new coach.

Lucas Pouille’s coaching partnership with Arthur Rinderknech has come to an unexpected end

The 32-year-old believes that he won’t be of much help to Rinderknech if he continues to coach him while competing on the Tour. The partnership would have affected both of them, as Pouille also wouldn’t have been able to prepare properly for his matches.

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“I can’t do both. The first reason is that I wouldn’t be performing well for him. And the second is that I can’t prepare properly if I’m traveling every week with Arthur (Rinderknech),” he further said.

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While the partnership may have come to an abrupt end, Pouille must have gained valuable experience through it. He coached Rinderknech for well over a year and helped him reach a career-high rank of No. 24 earlier in May. He might as well decide to venture into coaching again once he is finally done with tennis.

Having suffered from severe injuries in the last few years, Pouille is not in the mood to risk things this time around. He is still looking for a fitness trainer who can help him reduce the risk of injuries and regain his previous level. It remains to be seen which tournament the Frenchman will choose for his long return to the circuit.