Aryna Sabalenka Achieves Monumental Award Despite Not Playing WTA Finals Yet

“This one felt different. It felt like I had to overcome a lot of things to get it,” Aryna Sabalenka said after winning the US Open, clutching a champagne bottle as triumph danced in her eyes. Her journey this season has been a storm, from the heartbreak of the Australian Open to the fiery Roland Garros controversy that sent shockwaves across tennis. Yet through the noise and chaos, Sabalenka stood unshaken. Entering the 2025 US Open with her No. 1 ranking under threat, she walked out of New York not just as a back-to-back champion, but as a force reborn, achieving a rare Serena Williams and Chris Evert feat before the WTA Finals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Under the dazzling lights of Riyadh, Aryna Sabalenka stood tall, the golden glow of triumph reflecting off the prestigious WTA year-end No. 1 trophy she lifted during a special presentation at the WTA Finals presented by PIF. It was more than a celebration; it was a coronation of grit, fire, and unrelenting willpower. Sabalenka’s reign at the summit has been nothing short of extraordinary, marking her as one of only 12 players in history to claim multiple year-end No. 1 honors.

For the second time running, Sabalenka finishes as the world’s best, becoming just the seventh woman ever to spend a full calendar year atop the WTA Rankings since the system began in 1975. The Belarusian now joins an elite lineage: Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert, and Ashleigh Barty, legends whose names define eras. Sabalenka’s back-to-back dominance is the first of its kind since Barty’s in 2021, confirming her as the present heartbeat of the women’s game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Reflecting on her remarkable year, Sabalenka said, “This means a lot to me. We’ve put a lot of hard work in this year, and hard work pays off. Every final and every match was incredible. I’m super proud of the season and hopefully I can finish on a very good note here in Riyadh.” Her words carried the quiet power of someone who has fought storms and learned from every fall.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The moment of triumph was made even more special when she received her year-end No. 1 trophy from Mohamed AlSayyad, PIF Head of Corporate Brand and Strategic Advisory Department. PIF, as the first-ever sponsors of the WTA Rankings, have helped elevate women’s tennis to new heights, creating visibility, opportunity, and momentum for athletes across the globe.

In total, the WTA Finals marked Sabalenka’s 63rd week as world No. 1, including an unbroken streak of 55 consecutive weeks since October 2024. Her season has been adorned with high points, victories at the WTA 1000 Miami Open and Mutua Madrid Open, a successful US Open title defense, and triumph at the WTA 500 Brisbane International. She also reached the finals in Indian Wells, Stuttgart, and two Grand Slam finals at the Australian Open and Roland-Garros.

AD

Now entering the WTA Finals with a career-best 59 match wins this season, Sabalenka faces Jasmine Paolini next in the Stefanie Graf Group. As 2025 nears its close, Aryna Sabalenka’s story remains a saga of power and perseverance, a tale of lessons learned and limits shattered, with one unmissable message: the queen of consistency is far from done.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka expresses deep gratitude for the US Open run

Sabalenka’s reaction to her French Open final defeat drew sharp criticism from many, placing her under immense pressure to prove herself once again. With expectations mounting, she faced the challenge of backing up her dominance with a Slam title in New York, and she delivered, defending her US Open crown in spectacular fashion.

Looking back on her journey, the 27-year-old Belarusian revealed she was grateful for the lessons learned from every stumble along the way. “I mean, it was tough. It was really tough. It was tough lessons. But, at the end, I think it was much-needed lessons. I had to learn how to control myself even better,” she admitted at the media day on 31st October.

Those lessons, she believes, became her turning point. “I think especially after Roland Garros and the media and everything that happened after the match, I just had to sit back and look at everything from the side, and take better control over my emotions. After winning the US Open, I was actually quite grateful for those lessons,” she reflected with poise.

Now, Sabalenka enters the WTA Finals in Riyadh with renewed fire, ready to face familiar foes and rewrite her narrative once again.

She will clash with third seed Coco Gauff, their first meeting since the dramatic French Open final, in what promises to be another electric duel.

She also faces fifth seed Jessica Pegula, who recently ended a four-match losing streak against her at the Wuhan Open earlier this month.

A two-time finalist at the year-end championships, Sabalenka’s hunger burns brighter than ever. With the US Open triumph still echoing in memory, the question remains: can she handle the heat, harness her lessons, and reign supreme once more?