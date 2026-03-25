Aryna Sabalenka Admits Brave Change in Racket to Dominate Sunshine Doubles: “Helped a Lot”

After a crushing Australian Open final loss earlier this year, Aryna Sabalenka engineered a dramatic turnaround in fortune. Skipping the Middle East swing, she stormed to the Indian Wells Open title, saving a championship point against Elena Rybakina to avenge her defeat. Now setting her sights on Miami Open glory, the World No. 1 points to a bold pre–Sunshine Swing shift as the catalyst behind her surge in Miami.

Speaking to Tennis Channel after her straight-sets win against Qinwen Zheng, Sabalenka pointed to a subtle but significant change behind her improved level. “Maybe I did a small adjustment on my racquet,” said Sabalenka.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She made it clear that progress at the top level often comes from fine margins. “I feel like there is always going to be the moment where you feel like you can improve in these little, but not little, things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Belarusian revealed she took a calculated risk ahead of the Sunshine Swing. “I was brave enough before Indian Wells to do [a] small adjustment on my racquet, and I’m super happy that I did it.”

Imago March 23, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: ARYNA SABALENKA, in action during a women s fourth round singles match against Qinwen Zheng CHN at the Miami Open on March 23, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260323_znp_sd3_075 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

For years, Sabalenka has relied on the Wilson Blade 98 frame. Recently, however, she has been using a blacked-out version during the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the visible change, she chose to stay guarded about the details. “I’m not going to open all of the cards,” she added, keeping her adjustments deliberately vague.

She did, however, hint at the reasoning behind the move. “I just felt like there’s few things in my game where players were trying to… I don’t know, beat me through few things. I felt like there is couple things that I could do in the racquet to feel more confident and feel more comfortable in those particular shots… So I adjusted the racquet, and it really helped a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision did not come out of nowhere. Sabalenka had endured painful losses in recent times, including finals at the Australian Open, WTA Finals, and French Open, against top rivals like Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Madison Keys.

Now, the results are backing the change. She has dropped just one set across the Sunshine Swing, again to Rybakina in the Indian Wells final, showing clear gains in control and consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, she faces Hailey Baptiste, who has stunned the field with wins over Liudmila Samsonova, Elina Svitolina, and Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal.

And as the narrative sharpens around Sabalenka’s subtle racquet tweak driving her surge, she is far from alone as others have made similar adjustments and ridden them into winning streaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madison Keys rides racquet change to secure maiden Grand Slam title

Only hours after her first Grand Slam final loss in 2017, Madison Keys was still processing the disappointment. When asked what she could have done differently, she smiled and said, “Win some more games.”

That response captured the pain of falling short on the biggest stage. It was honest, but it also reflected how close she felt to her dream.

Years later, the feeling was different. At the 2025 Australian Open, she defeated Iga Swiatek in the semifinal to reach another final, this time against Aryna Sabalenka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, however, there was no emptiness. Instead, there was clarity and belief built through experience and change. After reaching that final, Keys embraced a bold shift in her approach. One of the biggest changes came through her racquet.

“I’m at the later point of my career,” she says. “It just kind of felt like, why not, however many more years I have, be willing to adapt and be a little bit more open to change? I think doing that is a little bit freeing because I think for a really long time I felt like I was so close to doing it a certain way.”

During the 2025 off-season, she made a decisive move. She ended her long partnership with Wilson and switched to Yonex. Her husband, Bjorn Fratangelo, played a key role in guiding those adjustments. He helped her rethink both her equipment and her overall game.

ADVERTISEMENT

That change paid off in the biggest way. Keys went on to win her first Grand Slam at the Australian Open, defeating Sabalenka in the final.

Now, as Aryna Sabalenka also tweaks her racquet setup, the real test begins: will it fuel sustained dominance, or is a major upset looming ahead?