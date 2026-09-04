Aryna Sabalenka Admits to “Distracting Opponents” With $400k Weapon at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Kamilla Rakhimova in her third-round match at the US Open in style, without dropping a set. And the reason for that could be a $400k weapon that the Belarusian dons around her neck.

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Sabalenka was seen sporting the Prism Necklace, Jacket Stud earrings, and Bracelet from the jewellery brand Material Good, and it has been a talking point since day one. However, she admitted that the entire 18-karat yellow gold set is all a part of her strategy to get a title win.

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“Well, this is Material Good set designed for me for the US Open, fully inspired by the US Open’s vibes. Colourful, bold, bright, a lot, so I love it,” Sabalenka said in her on-court interview. “And the main tactic is to distract my opponents with the sparkles.”

Though the player approached her fashion with a sense of humor, her recent performance has been no joke. She just defeated Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova in her third-round 6-3, 6-4 which was preceded by her 6-1, 6-1 win over Polina Iatcenko at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Her shots have been surgical, and her form is perhaps better than it has been in the last few months.

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Even in her first round, she defeated Polina Kudermetova at 7–6, 6–2. That’s six sets played and won at the US Open. This momentum is crucial as she carries on towards the tournament’s quarterfinals. Aryna Sabalenka won both the 2024 and 2025 US Open. If her $400k jewellery set continues to “distract opponents”, she’s all set for a rare three-peat in New York. Perhaps the jewellery set is more than a fashion statement after all.

Sabalenka’s enormous forehand shots, along with the sparkling Material Good set, are enough to throw opponents off. This is how she wins the mind game before the score tallies in her favor.

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How Aryna Sabalenka discovered Material Good before becoming its face

Aryna Sabalenka is described as Material Good’s first-ever Jewelry Ambassador. The player wore jewellery from the brand in 2025 and managed to win the US Open. Interestingly, this wasn’t the usual ‘brand approaches celebrity’ partnership. Sabalenka actually discovered Material Good accidentally and as a customer. She simply walked into the New York City boutique one day in 2024 to browse some items, as she detailed in a Vogue interview.

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Soon after the first time she encountered Material Good, the brand was accessorizing her for every Grand Slam appearance. So it wasn’t just something she wore to events or outings. The brand became her identity on the court. This is also highlighted by her statement at her September 4, 2026, match against Rakhimova. In one way, the brand has been with her for multiple wins already.

Her jewellery is special too. It’s designed to withstand the pressure of an intense tennis match, which isn’t unusual for the Belarusian star. Sabalenka even had her hand in designing the piece along with the MG Atelier.

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This ensures that everything she wears reflects her and her taste. At every Grand Slam, her jewellery collection reflects a different vibe. At this 2026 US Open, the Prism set’s maximalism perfectly encapsulates New York’s hustle-bustle and ambition. The Prism Bracelet is complete with 28.36 total carats, while the necklace carries 83.20 total carats. This includes 18K yellow gold and precious gemstones such as garnet, zircon, spinel, chrysoberyl, tanzanite, and more.