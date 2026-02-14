Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek Make Concerning Statements After Withdrawing From Major Event

Set for February 15–21, the 26th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships was poised to showcase 18 of the world’s top 20 and 35 of the top 40 players, before the emirate hosts its ATP 500 event from February 23–28. The spotlight, however, dims slightly. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 2 Iga Swiatek have now withdrawn, signaling strategic scheduling by top-ranked players.

Aryna Sabalenka has withdrawn from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and will not play the WTA 1000 event starting Sunday.

She confirmed her withdrawal with a message to fans. “I’m really sorry, I have to withdraw from Dubai. I have such a special connection with the tournament, the fans, and the city. Unfortunately, I am not feeling 100%. But I hope to be back next year and wish the tournament a great event.”

Sabalenka has been a regular in Dubai. She competed in the tournament for nine straight years.

The Belarusian recently reached her fourth Australian Open final. She has not played since that run ended last month.

Sabalenka also skipped the Qatar Open this week.

On the other hand, world No.2 Iga Swiatek has also pulled out of Dubai. The Polish star cited a scheduling change for her decision.

“I am sorry to announce that I will not be playing Dubai this year due to a change of schedule. I hope I will come back next year to experience the great tournament. See you guys in Indian Wells.”

Swiatek was the Dubai runner-up in 2023.

The tournament organizers also reacted to the news.

“We are sorry that Aryna and Iga have both withdrawn from this year’s tournament. They both have huge amounts of followers here in Dubai, and we were looking forward to seeing them competing on our courts once again. We wish them continued success for the season and look forward to seeing them back in Dubai next year.”

Swiatek recently lost to Maria Sakkari in Qatar. She has not won a title since the Korea Open in September last year.

The withdrawals reflect a growing trend. Top players are managing their schedules carefully despite ranking point losses and financial penalties.

Under WTA rules, leading players must play the four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 events, and six WTA 500 tournaments. Both Sabalenka and Swiatek lost ranking points last year for missing enough 500 events.

They are now expected to return for Indian Wells and Miami, though Swiatek has said she may skip some mandatory events to focus on improving her game.

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka highlight the tour’s demanding schedule

Iga Swiatek has openly spoken about the challenges of the tennis calendar. The World No.2 believes the packed schedule leaves little room for improvement and recovery.

After losing to Elena Rybakina at the Australian Open last month, she shared her plans. She said she would “for sure” skip some mandatory 1000 events this year.

“Last year I had trouble with making this kind of decision, but this year I’m trying to change my approach,” Swiatek said in a news conference. “So I think, for sure, we’ll skip some 1000 tournaments.”

The Polish star has long criticized the WTA calendar. She believes the number of mandatory events is too high for elite players.

During the China Open last September, she described the situation strongly. That day, five matches ended in mid-match retirements.

“Perhaps I’ll have to choose some tournaments and skip them, even if they are mandatory,” Swiatek said in a news conference.

“The WTA has made this a madness with all these mandatory rules. It’s impossible to fit everything in the calendar. I don’t think any elite player can manage it.”

Aryna Sabalenka has also raised similar concerns. The World No.1 feels the modern schedule is too demanding.

During her Brisbane International title run in January, she compared today’s calendar to the past. She said a lighter schedule like Serena Williams once followed is no longer possible.

“The season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured, and also the balls are quite heavy. It’s a lot of struggle for all of us,” Sabalenka said in a news conference.

She also spoke about the risks of skipping events. “This season we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going to fine me by the end of the season. But it’s tricky to do that. You cannot skip a 1000 event. It’s really tricky, and I think that’s insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they’re not focusing on protecting all of us.”

The WTA responded to player concerns at the time. The organization said in a statement that “athlete welfare is always a top priority.”

It also highlighted financial changes. The tour pointed to a $400 million increase in player compensation linked to the mandatory-event structure introduced in 2024.

With both Swiatek and Sabalenka now withdrawing from a WTA 1000 event, the debate has returned.

Their absence may affect fan interest and tournament visibility, but their decision reflects a growing focus on health, longevity, and performance management in a demanding season.