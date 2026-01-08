Aryna Sabalenka Braces for Punishment as “Insane” Schedule Debate Echoes Serena Williams’ Era

For a few years, players across the ATP and WTA tours became increasingly vocal about how long and punishing the schedule has become. On the women’s side, the demands are especially heavy, with top players expected to compete in at least 20 mandatory events: four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, and six WTA 500s. And now, Aryna Sabalenka has been clear about the toll, admitting she plans to skip certain events this season in order to protect her body.

“The season is definitely insane, and that’s not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured, and also the balls are quite heavy, so it’s a struggle for all of us,” she said.

When asked whether she plans to skip tournaments the way Serena Williams once did, Sabalenka explained that today’s rules make that far more complicated. She said, “the rules were different” in Serena’s era, noting that last season she and Swiatek were punished in the rankings for not playing enough WTA 500 events.

Despite those concerns, the Belarusian has hit the ground running in 2026. Sabalenka opened her season in emphatic fashion at the Brisbane International, cruising through her first match of the year before backing it up with a confident 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sorana Cirstea. The results have been dominant, but that doesn’t mean everything feels right.

One of the biggest talking points in tennis right now is the crowded calendar, and top stars like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek have already made their frustrations clear. Aryna Sabalenka now joined that conversation after her match, openly criticizing officials for what she sees as a lack of concern for player health.

Moreover, under current WTA rules, top players are required to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments, and six WTA 500 events each season, and failure to do so can lead to fines and ranking point penalties. In 2025, Sabalenka and fellow star Iga Swiatek failed to meet the minimum requirement of six WTA 500 tournaments, resulting in both players being docked ranking points or hit with zero-pointer penalties despite remaining high in the rankings.

Those “zero-pointer” rules mean that if a player fails to enter a mandatory WTA 500 event, they receive zero points for that event and lose existing points from another event, usually a higher-tier tournament. This system is more rigid than it was during Serena Williams’s era. Back then, the participation rules were less strict and penalties like mandatory ranking point removals for skipping WTA 500 events were not enforced in the same way.

Aryna Sabalenka then laid out why she’s still willing to miss events despite the consequences. “The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I’m still doing that, like, I’m skipping couple events in order to protect my body,” she explained. According to her, “I struggled a lot last season. Even though the results were really consistent, but some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I’ve been really exhausted from overplaying.” And that’s true.

In September 2025, she withdrew from the China Open due to a minor injury shortly after winning the US Open. Earlier in 2024, Sabalenka missed Wimbledon because of a shoulder muscle injury, an issue that affected her serve and forced her to skip one of the biggest tournaments.

While she often competes deep into tournaments, Sabalenka’s tendency to play through illness and fatigue, (including battling sickness at Roland Garros) points to the physical toll of the schedule, reinforcing her complaints about workload.

Those experiences forced her to rethink her approach this year. Sabalenka admitted, “Even though they are going to fine me by the end of the season… It’s really tricky, and I think that’s insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they’re not focusing on protecting all of us.”

On court, though, the focus now shifts to a big quarterfinal clash at the Brisbane International with American Madison Keys. The American defeated Sabalenka in last year’s Australian Open final.

And with Sabalenka back in action after her exhibition loss to Nick Kyrgios, she returns not just chasing wins, but sending a clear warning.

Aryna Sabalenka welcomes the intimidation

Aryna Sabalenka opened her season at the Brisbane International with a dominant win over Cristina Bucșa, but she played down any suggestion that the lopsided scoreline was meant as a message to the rest of the tour. Asked if she was trying to intimidate future opponents, the 27-year-old shrugged it off, saying, “It’s tennis… you can’t predict anything,” and insisted her focus was simply on applying what she worked on during the preseason.

Still, Sabalenka admitted that showing her level might have an effect on others. She said she was “just trying to show my level,” adding with a smile that, “if anyone got scared because of it, I’d be happy to see the players give up,” even though she knows that’s “not going to happen.” What mattered most to her was feeling satisfied with how she played on the day.

On court, the world No. 1 was ruthless from the start. She needed just 22 minutes to race through the opening set, breaking Bucșa three times and dictating every rally. Sabalenka finished the match with 18 winners and only nine unforced errors, numbers that reflected her complete control.

Her serve anchored the performance, and she sealed the match with an ace to equal the quickest win of her career. Stepping inside the baseline, cutting off angles, and moving forward with confidence, Sabalenka kept the pace relentlessly high, giving Bucșa little chance to settle.

The strong start extended beyond singles, as Aryna Sabalenka also impressed in doubles alongside Paula Badosa. The popular “Sabadosa” pairing advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over Zhang Shuai and Liudmila Samsonova, clearly enjoying their reunion. Now, with Sabalenka also focused on managing her workload and giving her body proper rest this season, it will be fascinating to see how her form carries into the rest of the year.