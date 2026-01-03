Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Silence on How She Helped Paula Badosa Survive Career-Threatening Injury

Friendship goals on the tennis tour don’t get much better than Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa. Their connection, lovingly nicknamed “Sabadosa” by fans, took shape after their first meeting at the 2021 Cincinnati Open and has only grown stronger with time, as Sabalenka recently demonstrated.

Now, that bond is set to hit the court again, as the Brisbane International women’s doubles draw released Friday features Sabalenka and Badosa together in the 16-team field. But before they reunite as doubles partners, Sabalenka opened up about what it has meant to stand by Badosa during her ongoing battle with injuries.

“We spoke a lot. I tried to give my best advice to her, and, I mean, I have always been there for her. If she wanted to talk, I was there,” Sabalenka said, offering a glimpse into the unwavering support that defines their friendship both on and off the court.

Paula Badosa’s injury struggles have been a long and painful journey. It all began in May 2023, when the Spanish star hurt her back during a strong quarterfinal run at the Rome Open. She managed to play just one more tournament that year, but the problems didn’t go away. When 2024 began, the situation became even more serious, with it carrying over into 2025.

At just 26 years old, Badosa was diagnosed with a chronic back issue that threatened her career. Doctors even advised her to retire from professional tennis, a shocking suggestion for someone still in her prime. While she chose not to walk away, Badosa admitted at the time that playing three or four more years would be the “best-case scenario.”

Throughout that difficult period, Aryna Sabalenka stayed firmly by her side. So when asked about her close friend’s challenges, Sabalenka didn’t hesitate to praise Paula Badosa’s mindset. “She is a fighter,” the 4 times Grand Slam Winner said, highlighting her determination to push through setbacks and return to competition.

When Sabalenka was later asked how she sees Badosa now and how their relationship stands, her answer was filled with warmth. “‘Sabadosa’ is back,” she said, smiling at the nickname fans adore. She also admitted it was painful to watch her friend suffer, saying it was a “tough time” but emphasizing that she was always there for her.

Sabalenka explained that their bond went beyond simple check-ins. If she needed something, I was there. I gave her contact of a good physiotherapist. I have been a great supporter, and I really hope that she can — not hope, I know she’s going to get back on her level. I just want to make sure her body is protected and strong and ready to go,” Sabalenka said.

Now, the two friends are no strangers to sharing the court, having played doubles together multiple times in 2022, including at the Madrid Open. Sabalenka also brings serious doubles credentials, as a former world No. 1 and a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

While she continues to fully support her best friend, there’s a sense that this comeback carries extra emotion, both excitement and pressure, for Paula Badosa as she fights her way back.

Paula Badosa reflects on early stardom

Paula Badosa recently opened up about the hidden struggles that came with rising to fame at a young age. Speaking at the World Sports Summit in Dubai, she reflected on how being labeled as the next big star brought heavy expectations and pressure, especially while she was still trying to grow mentally and emotionally. She stressed the importance of normalizing mental health conversations in sports, particularly for young athletes.

Looking back, Paula Badosa admitted she simply wasn’t ready for that level of scrutiny. At just 17 or 18, handling constant expectations felt overwhelming. “Mentally you are not prepared to handle all that weight,” she said, explaining how the pressure affected her during those formative years.

The media attention only made things harder. The 28-year-old explained that being compared to a legend so early in her career added stress she didn’t yet know how to manage. She acknowledged she lacked maturity at the time, which led to “very difficult times” and what she described as “dark moments” during her early years on tour.

That pressure grew even more as she transitioned from junior success to the professional circuit. After winning a junior Grand Slam, expectations soared, but the reality of life on tour felt isolating. Badosa described tennis as “a very lonely sport,” which made coping with disappointment and pressure even tougher.

Although she once took comparisons to Maria Sharapova as a compliment, calling it a “good comparation” and saying, “I wish I could be as amazing as her”, those parallels eventually became a burden. As expectations piled up, the comparisons shifted from flattering to overwhelming, adding extra weight to an already challenging journey.