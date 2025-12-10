Aryna Sabalenka Breaks Silence on Nationality Switch After Belarus Representation Ban

For months, the question lingered around Aryna Sabalenka like a heavy cloud – would one of the sport’s fiercest competitors follow the rising wave of nationality switches sweeping tennis? With Belarusian athletes restricted from competing under their national flag due to geopolitical turmoil, speculation only intensified. Every tournament, every press conference, every appearance carried whispers about whether Sabalenka would eventually choose the ‘easier‘ road.

But Sabalenka doesn’t take the easy road. She never has. In the past few months, we’ve seen several WTA stars like Daria Kasatkina, Varvara Gracheva, Kamilla Rakhimova, Anastasia Potapova, and several others switch their nationalities. Recently, in an interview with renowned journalist Piers Morgan, the world number one was asked, “You’ve not been competing with the Belarus flag because of the ongoing war in Ukraine and Belarus’s support for Russia. We’ve got events like the Olympics coming up and so on. What do you hope happens? Would you like to get back to being able to compete with your nation’s flag?”

Hearing this, Aryna Sabalenka paused. For a moment, she didn’t look like a 4x Grand Slam champion who crushes serves and commands crowds. She looked like someone carrying a story bigger than herself. “I have always been really proud to represent such a small country, and I take it as you know I’m an inspiration for the young kids there, and you know, for example, changing nationality, it’s not the case for me. Because I don’t want to betray all those kids.”

Her voice didn’t shake. It didn’t need to. The conviction was unmistakable. This wasn’t about politics. This wasn’t about pressure. This was about loyalty – the kind forged on cracked tennis courts, in small communities where a young Sabalenka once dared to believe she could go further than anyone expected.

“I would like to represent Belarus just for the kids from that country to see me competing on a high level and get inspired by me, and hopefully by my example, I’ll show them that if I was able to make it from that little country in the world, make it all the way to the top… I want them to think they can also do that.”

The decision to disallow the Russian and Belarusian tennis pros from representing their nation’s colors first came in 2022, when the ITF suspended the Russian Tennis Federation and the Belarusian Tennis Association from all four major tournaments and team competitions (Davis Cup and the BJK Cup).

But in an era where athletes often choose new flags to avoid restrictions, find better support, or simply chase opportunity, Aryna Sabalenka’s stance landed like a thunderclap. But this wasn’t the first time that she showed pride for her nation…

In 2021, before the Tokyo Olympics, she admitted, “I’m really happy to represent my country, my people, and I want to do everything I can to make sure that Belarus is proud of me. I want to represent my country as a strong people who can fight through everything. Even before the 2025 AO, she stated, “I was always proud to represent Belarus in terms of it’s a small country and I made it from a very small country. It’s not like I was practicing in the States or in Spain.”

The future of Belarusian representation at major events, including the Olympics, remains uncertain. The restrictions may continue. The flag may stay absent next to her name. But for Aryna Sabalenka, none of that changes the mission.

This year, her incredible performances (winning 4 titles and a win-loss record of 63-12) earned her the number one crown. Can she keep this momentum going and make her countrymen proud with an impressive start to her 2026 season? Time will tell!

Which will be Aryna Sabalenka’s first tournament in 2026?

Aryna Sabalenka ended her 2025 season the only way she knows how – fiercely honest, unapologetically emotional, and with her eyes already fixed on the road ahead. As the year wound down, the Belarusian took a moment on IG to reflect on what had been one of the most challenging seasons of her career. She spoke openly about the “tough” stretches, the battles that didn’t go her way, and the personal growth that came wrapped in frustration and resilience.

“I’ve learned so many lessons this year through the ups and the downs of every single tournament and the training in between. Beyond blessed and grateful for it all. 2026 season — bring it on.”

For Aryna Sabalenka, the 2026 season will kick off in familiar, energized territory: the Brisbane International. This year, she defeated Polina Kudermetova to win the title. Can she keep her crown intact in Brisbane this time? We’ll see!

“Hi guys, I’m super excited to come back to Brisbane. Australia always feels like home, and I’m super excited to come back to the Queensland Tennis Center.”

Even the Australian Open main-draw entry list has been released recently. Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek lead 11 Grand Slam champions and 101 of the current Top 103 players in the world. Last year at the AO, she came inches closer to retaining her crown, but Madison Keys had other plans. Do you think Sabalenka can win the title this year in Melbourne?