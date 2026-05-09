Aryna Sabalenka Called “Cheater” Over Mid Match Injury Concerns As She Suffers Shock Italian Open Loss

Aryna Sabalenka’s run at the Italian Open came to an end in dramatic fashion. The World No. 1 suffered her third loss of the season, falling to 26th seed Sorana Cîrstea 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 in the third round.

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But the match wasn’t only about the result. The biggest talking point came late in the deciding set, when Sabalenka took a medical timeout at 3-4 while Cirstea was preparing to serve. The Belarusian received treatment on her lower back and hip area, and the timing of the stoppage quickly became a subject of discussion.

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The moment quickly sparked reactions online. Many fans accused the Belarusian of “gamesmanship,” with some even labeling her a “cheater” on social media. Others drew comparisons to Novak Djokovic and the criticism he has faced over taking medical timeouts during key moments of matches to disrupt an opponent’s rhythm.

The frustration among viewers was noticeable too, especially because the stoppage came at such a crucial stage of the deciding set. Whether it was a genuine physical issue or simply unfortunate timing is something only Sabalenka truly knows. But by the time she returned to the baseline, opinions online had already formed.

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That medical timeout wasn’t the only moment that drew attention during the match. Earlier on, the World No. 1 was seen pointing toward her player’s box and shouting, “What are you showing me??” at her team, a clear sign that she was frustrated and struggling to stay composed.

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Moments like that made the accusations of “tactical gamesmanship” a bit harder to fully buy into. A player deliberately trying to manipulate momentum would usually appear far more controlled, not visibly rattled and venting toward her box just moments earlier.

To her credit, Cirstea kept her cool in the entire process. The Romanian, who earlier this year announced that 2026 would be her last season on tour, delivered one of the highlights of her retirement campaign. After losing the first set haplessly, she fought her way back and won the final two sets against the best player in the world. It’s a kind of result that will stick with her and the tennis community long after the season is over.

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Sabalenka’s defeat poses awkward questions. She gave some of the boldest statements regarding the prize money dispute with the Grand Slams in Rome, and now an early exit will not help her cause heading to the Roland Garros.