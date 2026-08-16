Aryna Sabalenka Calls Out Reporter Over Elena Rybakina at Cincinnati Open

Aryna Sabalenka‘s cheeky replies in her press conferences are a signature move for the Belarusian, and the World No.1 had a similar quip for a reporter ahead of the Cincinnati Open. When asked about the competitiveness on the WTA Tour, and how the trio of Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff have yet to win a Slam in 2026, Sabalenka quickly reminded the reporter of a top player she had missed out on.

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“You forgot Elena, but it’s ok, she’s kind of number two right now,” said Sabalenka in her press conference at the Cincinnati Open.

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Sabalenka is not wrong in reminding everyone about Elena Rybakina, who has won a Major this year, beating Sabalenka herself at the Australian Open final. The World No. 2 also won the title in Stuttgart and had runner-up finishes at WTA 1000 events in Indian Wells and Toronto.

In the reporter’s defense, the trio of Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff has dominated the Tour in the last few years. In the last three WTA seasons, those three players took the top three spots on the year-end rankings. Rybakina was not far off, finishing in the Top 10 at the season’s end, with her best finish in 2023, when she was ranked No. 4 in the season-end rankings.

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However, in 2026, even though Sabalenka had a dominating start with three titles and a runner-up finish at the Australian Open, the duo of Swiatek and Gauff have struggled. The Pole had a recent resurgence in form when she won the WTA 1000 title in Canada, but the final in Toronto was her first this year, with the former World No.1 already having twelve losses for the season.

Gauff, on the other hand, has yet to win a title this year, even though the American has made some decent runs at high-profile events, including reaching the finals in Miami and Rome. She also had a grass-court breakthrough at Wimbledon, where she reached the semifinal. However, for players like Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff, their seasons are judged on their Slam performances, a front on which they are lagging behind Rybakina this season.

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Sabalenka’s comment also shows that she is well aware of the threat Rybakina poses, as the Kazakh is very close to ending the World No. 1’s reign.

Even though she lost to Swiatek in the Toronto final, Rybakina’s run at the Canadian Open has put her a bit over 300 points away from toppling Sabalenka as the World No.1. Heading into Cincinnati, the Kazakh could get the No.1 ranking if she reached the final and Sabalenka had an early exit. However, should the Belarusian reach the quarterfinals and beyond, Rybakina will need to win the title.

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Even if she misses the opportunity at Cincinnati, Rybakina will have another big opportunity to topple Sabalenka at the US Open, as the World No.1 will have 2000 points to defend in New York, and an early exit will pave the way for Rybakina to get the top spot. However, the Kazakh has not had a great record at the US Open, as she has never advanced past the fourth round.

At the moment, both Sabalenka and Rybakina will be focused on their Cincinnati matchups, with both players receiving tricky draws. Sabalenka has the likes of Gauff, Mirra Andreeva, and Ekaterina Alexandrova in her half, whereas Rybakina has Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova as potential threats in her half.

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For the time being, both of them will be keen to get past their opening rounds, with Sabalenka facing Talia Gibson, and Rybakina starting her campaign against home favorite Taylor Townsend.