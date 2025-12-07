Aryna Sabalenka Caught off Guard As Ball Kid Delivers Stunning Feat at Match-Point

Atlanta gets a blockbuster showdown as Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka bring their power and precision to the exhibition match! Meeting on court for only the second time, Sabalenka came out firing, taking charge early. But by the end of the match, the Belarusian was left pleasantly surprised by a stunning sub in.

Match point down in Atlanta, Osaka is serving when a towering lob drifts long. That’s when a ball girl casually steps in, scoops up the loose ball, and rifles it straight onto the baseline—past Sabalenka! The crowd roars as the stunned World No.1 watches the “winner” clip the line and steal the spotlight. Sabalenka can only smile, tapping her racket in applause for the well-deserved moment.

Naomi then returned to finish the match, and Sabalenka sealed the deal with a 6-3, 4-6, 10-4 win over the Japanese former No.1. It’s her first victory over Osaka, though it won’t count in their official head-to-head since this was only an exhibition.

Their last meeting came at the 2018 US Open in the round of 16, where Naomi Osaka went on to capture the title. Since then, they hadn’t faced each other on tour again. This exhibition brought a relaxed energy. No ranking points, just pure fun and great tennis. But Aryna Sabalenka’s challenge isn’t over yet!

Naomi and Aryna will meet again on December 8 at The Garden Cup in New York City’s Madison Square Garden for its 12th edition. The one-day tennis celebration gathers some of the brightest stars, with Sabalenka and Osaka headlining the rematch from Atlanta. Joining them, No.15 Tommy Paul will battle the Aussie showman Nick Kyrgios!

Speaking of Kyrgios, Sabalenka is set for another dazzling exhibition in Dubai later this month, taking on the Australian in the “Battle of The Sexes!” The stakes are high, but she’s feeling confident. Moments after edging Osaka in a tense third-set tiebreak, the World No.1 made it clear she already likes her chances against the Aussie star.

Aryna Sabalenka likes her chances against Kyrgios

Speaking on court, the four-time Grand Slam champion had a playful message for Nick Kyrgios, who was set to face Ben Shelton next on that same court in Atlanta. Interviewed by Chris Eubanks, he couldn’t resist asking if Sabalenka planned to stick around for the next showdown to analyse her next opponent! Her reply came fast, full of confidence and humor. “No, I know I’m going to win that one, so I don’t even have to be there to watch his game. Come on! [Laughs].”

This has been an ongoing back-and-forth between the two stars! Just last month, Kyrgios had offered his own honest thoughts on Sabalenka’s game, and it’s clear both believe they’ve got the upper hand. “I was in Hong Kong recently, and a lot of the male players were like, ‘Look, you’re representing all of us.’ So here I am in the firing line again,” Kyrgios told AAP. Always the entertainer, he didn’t shy away from the spotlight or the challenge.

Even with Sabalenka’s jab still echoing, Kyrgios struck a confident tone about their next encounter. “I’m not a stranger to taking the heat from the media, but I’m excited, whatever the result may be. I’m going to go out there and show the world that as good as she is, she’s got some weaknesses.” He smiled as he spoke, clearly relishing the back-and-forth.

For now, both head to New York for another exhibition stop. If the pre-match banter is any hint, fans are in for another fiery chapter in this playful rivalry. But who do you think will be the winner of this event? Share your thoughts in the comments below!