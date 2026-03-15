Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates Emotionally After Finally Getting Elena Rybakina Revenge at Indian Wells

Third time proved to be the charm for World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka as she captured her maiden Indian Wells title by defeating Elena Rybakina in a match that went down to the wire. The World No.1 made a stunning comeback after losing the first set 3-6, she went on to clinch the next two 6-3, 7-6. But coming into the match with a 1-4 final record against Rybakina, the Belarusian didn’t let the painful history repeat itself.

In her third shot at the Indian Wells title, Sabalenka finally got her moment. She saved a championship point in a tense tiebreak to claim her first trophy in the California desert after finishing runner-up in 2023 and 2025. The win brings her 23rd WTA title and second of the season after her Brisbane triumph in January. After winning the final point, Aryna got a little teary-eyed as she made her way to shake Rybakina’s hand.

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It also delivers sweet revenge over her opponent, ending a four-match skid against the Kazakh star. She had previously lost to Rybakina in the final contested in 2023 and had fallen on the final hurdle once again in 2025 as Mirra Andreeva got the better of her. But the third time was truly a charm for her.