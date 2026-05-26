Aryna Sabalenka Clears Feelings On Naomi Osaka’s Iconic French Open Outfit: ‘We Have a Bit Different Style’

Naomi Osaka stunned the crowd at Court Suzanne-Lenglen with a custom Nike outfit that highlighted her incredible fashion sense. The shimmering black and gold attire that she wore in her clash against Laura Siegemund on Tuesday grabbed massive attention. Even Aryna Sabalenka, a hardcore fashion connoisseur in tennis, was left awestruck when she spotted Osaka in her iconic kit.

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“This is sparkling. I love it. I love that she’s expressing herself. She feels confident. That’s the beauty of the fashion world. There’s space for anything. I love that she’s bringing it on court,” the Belarusian said on TNT Sports.

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That said, would she ever wear an outfit similar to Osaka’s in the future? Probably not. She would go for something classier.

“I think we have a bit of a different style. But for sure, one day I will come up with something cool, like with a cool entrance on the court. I feel like I would go more like something classic… I don’t know, like less, but more, you know?” Sabalenka added.

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Sabalenka had also unveiled her custom Nike outfit for Roland Garros a few weeks earlier through an Instagram reel. She described the kit as a “supersuit” and gave fans a sneak peek before the tournament kicked off. The striking black-and-red mesh outfit instantly became the talk of the tennis world. However, a controversy soon erupted that ended up hurting its exclusivity.

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Turns out, World No. 88 Oksana Selekhmeteva was wearing a very similar outfit during her qualifying match against Marta Kostyuk. Fans were unhappy that Nike was not valuing Sabalenka, a World No. 1, as they should.

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Regardless, Sabalenka rocked the outfit in her first round clash against Jessica Bouzas Maneiro on Tuesday. She comfortably won 6-4, 6-2.

Osaka also put in a solid performance in her opening match at the Roland Garros. She won 6-3, 7-6 against Siegemund.

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Notably, Roland Garros is one of Osaka’s weaker hunting grounds. The four-time Grand Slam champion has never progressed past the third round at the tournament. At the very least, she will be aiming to better that record. And to do so in an outfit that reminds her of the Eiffel Tower in the night sky would truly be special.

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“When I first saw the match dress in real life, I felt I looked like the Eiffel Tower at night, when it’s bright. I actually got a little worried because when the sun hits the dress, it reflects a lot. So, I was a little scared that the umpire was going to kick me off the court,” she told reporters after her victory over the German.

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Scared that the outfit won’t be accepted by the umpire, Osaka had decided to keep two other dresses with her just in case. Thankfully, she didn’t have to take them out.

“So, I got two backup normal Nike dresses… thank God I didn’t have to wear them, though. I thought that the reflection of the dress was really beautiful, but it just reminded me of the Eiffel Tower a little bit,” she admitted.

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Imago May 26, 2026; Paris, France; Naomi Osaka of Japan returns a shot during her match against Laura Siegemund of Germany on day three at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Having become one of the most recognizable figures in women’s tennis today, Osaka’s confidence about her fashion sense has gradually grown, and she is now comfortable in wearing her unique outfits.

At the French Open last year, she paid tribute to her home country, Japan, by wearing a cherry blossom-themed outfit, along with matching shoes. At times, she has also worn outfits that sparked controversy, like her Australian Open jellyfish look, for which Nike was once again slammed.

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“I’m a little used to it now. I think in Australia, the Yoon (Ahn) Ambush dress first started it all off (in 2024). The US Open, the roses in my hair (last year), that’s when I started to really get into it a lot more. In Australia (this year), it was a real conversation starter. I don’t really feel like it’s a big deal to do that and then play after. I can see where people think I feel a little stressed or whatever,” Osaka further said.

After getting past Siegemund in the first round, Osaka is now set to lock horns against Donna Vekic in her next match. The Croatian had defeated Alice Tubello 6-3, 6-2 in the opening round.

Osaka currently has a 2-0 lead over Vekic in the H2H record and will be the favorite to win their upcoming match.