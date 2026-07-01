Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff Starring WTA Finals Forced Into Venue Switch Amid Middle-East Conflict

It seems the prestigious year-end WTA Finals is seeking a new home, as the three-year deal between the Saudi Tennis Federation and the WTA came to an early end. This would mean that the tournament will be held in a fifth different location since 2021, with a very prestigious stadium coming to the competition’s rescue.

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As reported by Ben Rothenberg, geopolitical conflicts were the primary reason the WTA Finals were moved from Riyadh after the tournament was held there in 2024 and 2025. This does not come as a huge surprise, as speculation of this happening has always been strong, given that the few ATP and WTA events in the Middle East were affected by the conflicts in the region earlier this year. In a bold move, the 2026 WTA Finals are set to be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, home to the BNP Paribas Open, often called the “Fifth Slam.”

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According to reports, there are already multiple bids from various countries to host the prestigious tournament at the end of the year, with the likes of North Carolina and Poland among the highly discussed destinations for the event. This is not the first time the WTA Finals have been influenced by external global events, as the long-term deal with Shenzhen did not go through due to the COVID pandemic, leading to the event being relocated to Guadalajara in 2021.

Playing in Indian Wells will significantly change the playing conditions, as it is an outdoor event featuring the slowest hard courts on the calendar, posing a unique challenge to the forerunners.

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The WTA Finals has a unique history as a host city, with the tournament based in the USA from 1972 to 2005, and Madrid being the first non-American city to host the event. In recent years, the event has been held in various locations, including Fort Worth, Cancun, and Guadalajara, before coming to Riyadh. This year, however, the event being in Indian Wells might give some players an advantage.

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Indian Wells Will Have a Distinct Say in the Results of the WTA Finals This Year

With the event being held in Indian Wells this year and the venue being a known one, predictions can be made about who will win the crown at the prestigious event. Currently, Mirra Andreeva is leading the WTA race, courtesy of her Roland Garros title, and if she qualifies, she will have a great chance of doing well, as she won the WTA 1000 title in the Californian desert last year.

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An Australian Open runner-up finish and the Sunshine Double have kept Aryna Sabalenka in second, and she will have a distinct advantage should she qualify for the WTA Finals at Indian Wells, as she is the defending WTA 1000 champion and has a 21-6 win-loss record at the venue. Coco Gauff does not have a great record at Indian Wells, but the American thrives on slow conditions and will be one of the favorites should she qualify.

The likes of Elena Rybakina, Amanda Anisimova, and Jessica Pegula also have decent chances at Indian Wells if they qualify for the WTA Finals. However, one player who can be an outright favorite for the event is Iga Swiatek, who has a phenomenal record at Indian Wells, having a 25-4 win-loss record. The Pole is not having a great season as she is 11th in the Race, and is in danger of missing the WTA Finals for the first time since 2020.