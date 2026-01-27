Aryna Sabalenka Confesses Reality Behind Whoop Band Controversy at Australian Open

“No pain, no gain,” Aryna Sabalenka wrote on fitness trainer Jason Stacy’s head before walking onto Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. She then swept aside 29th seed Iva Jovic 6-3, 6-0 to become the first woman into the Australian Open 2026 semifinals, before shifting focus to health and productivity by voicing concerns over the tournament’s Whoop fitness-monitoring debate.

At her post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about being told to remove the Whoop band at the AO. She explained why she wore it on court and addressed the confusion around its approval at Grand Slam events.

“The reason why I was wearing that on court was because we received the email that Whoop got approval from the ITF to wear this device,” she said. Sabalenka made it clear that she believed the band was permitted when she stepped onto the court.

She then admitted she was unaware that Grand Slams had not fully approved the device. “I didn’t know that Grand Slams didn’t come to a conclusion, and I don’t understand why, because the whole year we are wearing on WTA tournaments, all of the tournaments I play, we wear Whoop. It’s just for tracking my health.”

Sabalenka also expressed hope for change. “I don’t understand why Grand Slams are not allowing us to wear them and I really hope that they will reconsider the decision and let their players track their health monitor.”

Launched in 2015, WHOOP is a low-profile fitness tracker built for constant use. It is waterproof and designed to be worn 24/7. Professional athletes rely on it daily. Teams also use it to monitor performance and recovery.

The device tracks key health data in real time. It measures heart rate variability, sleep stages, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels. It can even help detect illness early. This level of insight makes it popular across elite sport.

WHOOP has been worn by global stars. Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Rory McIlroy are among its high-profile users. In tennis, it has become equally common at the top level.

That is why confusion followed at the Australian Open. World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was asked to remove the device before her first-round match. The decision raised questions among players and fans alike.

All WHOOP models, including 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, and MG, are approved by the International Tennis Federation (ITF). They are cleared for in-match use under ITF rules. This applies as long as haptic feedback is turned off.

WHOOP has also been approved at WTA and ATP events for years. Players often wear it discreetly under a sweatband. Its use has become routine across both tours.

However, the AO has its own requirement. Tournament-level approval is needed before wearing the device in live matches. This rule goes beyond standard ITF regulations.

WHOOP became central to tennis in 2021 after a WTA partnership. The ATP followed in 2024, backing wearables to improve performance and prevent injuries.

Now, as Sabalenka spoke out, several ATP players have echoed similar concerns after facing the same issue in Melbourne.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner were told to remove WHOOP bands

Apart from Sabalenka, other top players were also told to remove the WHOOP band at the AO. The issue surfaced on Rod Laver Arena during a high-profile fourth-round match involving World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz was set to face No.19 seed Tommy Paul on Sunday for a quarterfinal spot. Before play began, the chair umpire noticed a banned item. The WHOOP device was hidden under Alcaraz’s sweatband, and he was asked to remove it.

A similar situation followed a day later. Just minutes before Jannik Sinner’s fourth-round clash with fellow Italian Luciano Darderi, the same instruction was given. The chair umpire asked Sinner to remove a WHOOP device from under his sweatband.

As the issue spread among top players, the debate intensified. WHOOP founder Will Ahmed reacted strongly on social media. He criticised the decision and questioned the logic behind it.

“Ridiculous. WHOOP is approved by the International Tennis Federation for in-match wear and poses no safety risk,” Ahmed wrote on X. “Let the athletes measure their bodies. Data is not steroids.”

After his win against Darderi, Sinner addressed the incident in his post-match press conference.

“The umpire asked me straight away if this was a tracker. I said: ‘Yes’, he said: ’Remove’. It’s fine,” Sinner said. He accepted the decision calmly and moved on without complaint.

Sinner also explained why he does not use alternative tracking devices. “There are other things we could use … (like) the vest, but it’s a bit uncomfortable for me. You feel like you have something on your shoulders, and it’s a bit different.”

This is not the first wearable-related controversy at Melbourne Park. In 2022, former No. 1 Naomi Osaka was barred from wearing her TAG Heuer Aquaracer watch. The device was rejected due to its connected smartwatch features.

For now, WHOOP remains limited to practice courts. Players like Alcaraz, Sinner, and Sabalenka continue using it off-match play.

As the tournament progresses, attention remains on whether the Australian Open reconsiders its stance on wearable technology.