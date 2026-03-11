Aryna Sabalenka Credits 10-Grand Slams Winning Coach for Key Shift in Her Game After Indian Wells Success

Aryna Sabalenka is riding a dream wave at the Indian Wells Open after a whirlwind week that featured her engagement and the arrival of her four-legged companion, Ash. She even powered past fellow four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in straight sets while mixing raw power with bold serve-and-volley flair. Later, when asked about the shift in her game, the Belarusian did not hesitate and quickly credited coach Max Mirnyi.

Speaking in the post-match interview with Sky Sports, when asked how coach Max Mirnyi has influenced her development, she added, “He brought a lot, he’s such a nice guy, he knows tennis really well.”

Sabalenka believes his guidance has already improved several parts of her game. “Not only serve and volley, he also helped me in baseline strokes, he helped a lot, very smart approach. We’re so happy to have him. Hopefully in the future, I’ll do more serve and volley, and you’ll see me more at the net.”

Mirnyi joined Sabalenka shortly after Wimbledon in 2025. Since then, he has worked alongside long-time coach Anton Dubrov. Together, they have helped expand Sabalenka’s tactical variety.

During his career, Mirnyi captured 10 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles. His achievements made him a respected figure on the tour.

He won four men’s doubles titles at the French Open and two at the US Open. Mirnyi also reached runner-up finishes at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. His success spread across many years of competition.

Another major highlight came at the 2012 London Olympics. Mirnyi won mixed doubles gold with fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka. That victory remains one of the proudest moments of his career.

Even during her match against Naomi Osaka, Sabalenka’s power from the baseline was clear. She controlled rallies and out-hit one of the tour’s strongest hitters. At the same time, she mixed in net approaches and serve-and-volley plays.

Now, the victory strengthened Sabalenka’s position as the favorite at the Indian Wells Open.

She is chasing her first title at the event. Next, she faces rising Canadian star Victoria Mboko, with Mirnyi hoping to guide his player one step closer to the trophy.

Max Mirnyi shares insights on coaching Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka arrived in California after starting the 2026 season with another strong run at a Grand Slam. The Belarusian star reached the final of the AO in Melbourne, showing once again why she remains one of the most dominant players on the WTA Tour.

After Melbourne, Sabalenka stepped away from competition for a short period. She chose to skip the Middle East swing, missing tournaments in Doha and Dubai to recover and reset for the next stretch of the season.

However, for her coach, Max Mirnyi, the goal is not to completely change Sabalenka’s game. Instead, he wants to add small improvements that can help her maintain her position at the top of the rankings.

Mirnyi believes many people misunderstand what it means to coach the world No.1 player. According to him, the job does not automatically become easier just because the player is already successful.

“Well, it’s been going really well due to the fact she’s been very receptive and open to advance, to learn and to enhance her playing style. Some may say it’s easy to coach the world No.1 player.”

He explained that coaching a top player can actually be more difficult. Since the player is already performing at the highest level, there is very little room left for improvement.

“Sure, to a degree, but at the same time, there’s very little room that she can improve. Because she’s already so good—the best in the world yes. There’s actually much more downside because any little thing can derail the train.”

Mirnyi said his job often focuses on making small adjustments without disturbing Sabalenka’s rhythm or confidence on the court. “My main goal is to facilitate and to give more options to Aryna to work with on the court,” Mirnyi said.

