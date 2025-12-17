Aryna Sabalenka Draws “Huge PR Stunt” Comment From Eva Lys as Nick Kyrgios Showdown Looms

As the Aryna Sabalenka vs. Nick Kyrgios showdown approaches on December 28 at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena, excitement and controversy are mounting. Fans are thrilled to see a top female star take on a male counterpart, while critics warn it could “damage women’s tennis.” Adding fuel to the debate, currently the top-ranked German on the WTA Tour, Eva Lys, believes the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ comes as a massive stunt.

In a new interview with Sport1, Eva Lys was asked for her reaction to the upcoming exhibition between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios in Dubai. She was also asked whether the match could hurt women’s tennis. Lys replied that she could not make a final judgment until the event actually happens.

“I have an ambivalent opinion, but in general, I think that Aryna Sabalenka is very good for women’s tennis. She pushes the limits and sometimes has moments that you don’t know from sports,” she added in German.

Lys also pointed to the commercial purpose behind the contest. “It’s no secret that it’s a very big PR campaign to draw more attention to tennis. With whom can you do something like that? With Nick Kyrgios, of course. I think the two have found each other. You have to see it with humor. Tennis is still a sport that is taken a tad too seriously,” she added. For Lys, the exhibition is designed to generate publicity and should be viewed with perspective rather than tension.

She also argued that similar promotional matchups have occurred in other sports, and tennis should not be alarmed by it. “Such matches exist in all other sports that are taken less seriously. We have to wait and see what the reactions will be. I can’t gauge whether it’s very good for the sport or controversial – but it’s a start to making the sport more popular in some way.”

The Sabalenka-Kyrgios match has already attracted attention because of its modified rules. Sabalenka’s court will be reduced by nine percent in length and width. Both players will be allowed only a single serve to reduce Kyrgios’ power advantage. The format will be best-of-three, with a 10-point tiebreak if needed.

The event has also been compared to the 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs. Lys is one of several players and coaches offering views before the match takes place, and more opinions from ATP and WTA figures are expected as the exhibition approaches.

Ben Shelton issues blunt warning to Kyrgios before showdown

Ben Shelton recently spoke to Front Office Sports about the upcoming exhibition. He called the matchup “interesting” and predicted a difficult night for Nick Kyrgios. Shelton said that several factors could work against the Australian.

“I was with both of them last weekend and it’s going to be tough for him,” said the world No. 9. “You know, he has a court that I think is, I think, 9% smaller.”

Shelton noted that the adjustments could shift the balance. He also highlighted Aryna Sabalenka’s current level. “And obviously, she (Sabalenka) is the best player in the world right now. She’s very strong from the baseline.” He believes her strengths will be difficult to handle.

There are also commercial concerns. Roger Rasheed, former coach of Lleyton Hewitt, shared his own thoughts. “I’m not a fan of it, to be honest,” Rasheed said. “I think it’s a lose-lose for the women’s side … I actually think it’s quite insulting, to be perfectly honest,” he added.

Rasheed questioned Sabalenka’s position in the event. “I don’t see where there’s one minute, one second of win for the number one player in the world. If you are looking after Sabalenka commercially, is this a place where you want to be?” His view reflects a deeper hesitation across parts of the sport.

The match begins in 10 days. The hype is building. More public reactions are now rising on both sides.

With strong opinions developing, how do you feel about the match itself?