Aryna Sabalenka Draws Nightmare Wimbledon Route as Mirra Andreeva and Coco Gauff Await

The Wimbledon 2026 draw has not been kind to Aryna Sabalenka. The World No.1 arrives at SW19 as the clear favorite for the title, carrying a 33-5 win-loss record and three titles this season. Yet, the draw has placed Mirra Andreeva, the reigning Roland Garros champion, in her projected quarterfinal. Coco Gauff could be a potential semifinal opponent. For a player still searching for her maiden title at the All England Club, the route could hardly be tougher.

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Sabalenka will begin her campaign against Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostovic, who will be the first opponent for the two players. Kostovic will have adapted to the conditions by now, having played three rounds of qualifying, but the quality gap between the two should see the top seed get the win. McCartney Kessler could face Sabalenka in the second round, with the Belarusian holding a 1-0 head-to-head record against the American.

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The third round would bring the first genuine test of the fortnight if the seedings hold. Emma Radacanu, seeded 32nd and the British No.1, is a potential third-round opponent, a repeat of last year’s clash at the same stage. Sabalenka won that meeting and leads their head-to-head 3-0. But Raducanu has earned that seeding for good reason.

Raducanu reached the final at Queen’s and tends to raise her level against Sabalenka specifically. There are also fitness concerns around the Brit following missed practice sessions ahead of the tournament. How she comes through those will determine how much of a threat she poses.

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Should Sabalenka navigate through, Naomi Osaka could await in the fourth round for a second consecutive major. Sabalenka leads that H2H 3-1, including their Roland Garros meeting. Osaka has shown form on grass this season, reaching the semifinal at Bad Homburg. This means Sabalenka should approach this round with caution and not just on autopilot.

Past Osaka is where the draw gets genuinely difficult. Adreeva is the projected quarterfinal opponent. She arrives in London as perhaps the hottest player in the game. Her Roland Garros title was a statement win, and the Russian’s confidence will be at its highest. Sabalenka leads H2H 4-2 against Andreeva and has beaten her at major events, including Indian Wells. Andreeva did struggle on grass to begin the season, falling in the opening round at Bad Homburg. But that form dip is unlikely to persist for long.

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If Sabalenka gets through Andreeva, the semi-final picture points towards Coco Gauff. Their H2H record stands at 7-6 in Sabalenka’s favor, and the momentum has switched between them regularly. The key context here is Gauff’s Wimbledon ceiling. Her best result at the All England Club is the fourth round, reached in 2019, 2021, and 2024. She has never gone past it to the quarterfinals, which gives Sabalenka a meaningful structural advantage if the two meet in the last four.

If Sabalenka reaches the finals, she could either face Elena Rybakina or Iga Swiatek. Neither of them will be a comfortable opponent for the Belarusian. Rybakina beat Sabalenka in the 2026 Australian Open final and is built for grass. Swiatek is the defending Wimbledon champion and leads Sabalenka in their H2H overall. However, both carry question marks on their current grass form. Rybakina holds a 1-2 record on the surface while Swiatek has gone o-1.

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Reaching the final alone would be a landmark for Sabalenka, who has never advanced beyond the semifinal stage at Wimbledon. Whether the draw ultimately rewards her or defeats her may come down to how she handles the second week gauntlet that the draw has set out.

Aryna Sabalenka Sets an Unwanted Record Ahead of Wimbledon

Sabalenka‘s last match against Jessica Pegula at the Berlin Open did not end well for the World No.1 as she lost the final set 6-0. This was the second consecutive event where the Belarusian conceded a bagel set, following her 6-0 loss in the third set against Diana Shnaider at the recently concluded French Open. This made Sabalenka the first No. 1 player to hold the unwanted record of losing successive deciding sets 6-0.

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In the Pegula match, the Belarusian made a strong comeback in the second-set tiebreak after a two-hour rain delay, but all of a sudden lost her rhythm in the third set, with her serve seriously breaking down. Similarly, in the Shnaider match in Paris, the meltdown came all of a sudden, with the top seed winning the first set and being one game away from closing out the match. However, the windy conditions saw her lose all flow in her game, and she went on to lose 10 games in a row.

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Going into Wimbledon, Sabalenka will hope to leave her recent form struggles behind her and put her best foot forward with the added motivation of winning a non-hard-court Major.