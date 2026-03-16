Aryna Sabalenka Draws Tricky Miami Open Path With Elena Rybakina Showdown Possible Yet Again

As the Miami Open approaches, Aryna Sabalenka and the WTA Top 10 arrive for the second chapter of the Sunshine Double. Fresh from her dramatic match-point-saving triumph over Elena Rybakina at the BNP Paribas Open, Sabalenka now chases a rare double. However, the draw now hints that the two fierce rivals could cross paths again in Miami’s decisive stages.

Aryna Sabalenka begins her campaign at the Miami Open with a first-round bye. In the second round, she will likely face either a qualifier or Ann Li. Sabalenka has won both of her previous matches against the American.

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If she advances, her third-round opponent could be 29th seed Wang Xinyu. Sabalenka currently leads their H2H record 1-0. That advantage could give the Belarusian confidence early in the tournament.

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The fourth round could present a tougher challenge. She may face either the 24th seed Zheng Qinwen or the 15th seed Madison Keys. Both players have proven themselves capable of strong performances.

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Sabalenka holds a commanding record against Zheng. She has lost only once in eight matches against the Chinese star. That dominance may give her an edge if they meet again.

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However, Keys represents a different story. The American famously defeated Sabalenka in the AO final last year. Despite that loss, Sabalenka still leads their overall H2H 6-2. Sabalenka also beat Keys earlier this year in the Brisbane International. That victory reminded fans of her ability to respond after tough defeats.

If Sabalenka reaches the quarterfinals, she may encounter seventh seed Jasmine Paolini or ninth seed Elina Svitolina. Svitolina appears the more likely opponent because of her strong form this season.

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Sabalenka has historically dominated that matchup. She has won six of her seven meetings against Svitolina. One of those wins came in the semifinal of the AO. Beyond the quarterfinals, a blockbuster clash could await. Sabalenka might face her fierce rival Elena Rybakina. Their H2H currently stands at 9-7 in Sabalenka’s favor.

If that matchup happens again, it will carry serious weight. The winner would likely face either Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff in the final. That would set up another high-stakes championship battle.

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Sabalenka and Rybakina have already played several huge finals recently. They met at the WTA Finals last year. They also faced each other at both the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open this year.

Their latest clash at Indian Wells delivered pure drama. The final set was already tense, but the championship tiebreak pushed the tension even higher. Sabalenka suddenly found herself on the brink of defeat.

Rybakina earned a championship point after firing a powerful 121-mph serve. The pressure on Sabalenka was enormous at that moment. But the Belarusian refused to surrender.

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She returned the serve strongly and followed with two powerful groundstrokes. The short rally instantly changed the momentum of the match. It became one of the most memorable points of the final.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova later described the moment while speaking on Sky Sports. “The way she saved that match point, I screamed. She hit three quality shots. Rybakina hits a 121mph first serve, and it comes back with interest, and then two unbelievable ground strokes. I don’t know if I have seen a better save of a match point than that,” she added.

In the end, Sabalenka held her nerve during the closing moments of the tiebreak. She sealed the victory with a score of 3–6, 6–3, 7–6 (8–6).

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And for Rybakina, the road at the Miami Open may be even tougher. The draw presents several difficult matchups for her as both stars now prepare for another battle at the next Masters event.

Elena Rybakina could face Jessica Pegula before a potential clash with Aryna Sabalenka

Elena Rybakina faces a more complicated path at the Miami Open compared to Aryna Sabalenka. After receiving a first-round bye, she could meet Yulia Putintseva or Janice Tjen in the early rounds. Rybakina has never played Tjen, but she has lost two of her three matches against Putintseva.

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Further ahead, difficult opponents may appear. Sixteenth seed Marta Kostyuk and eighteenth seed Naomi Osaka are projected as possible third and fourth-round rivals. Rybakina leads Kostyuk 4-1 in their H2H meetings, while she has never faced Osaka before.

The quarterfinal stage could bring another major challenge. Rybakina might meet fifth seed Jessica Pegula. However, the Kazakh star has already defeated Pegula twice this season, once in Melbourne and again at the BNP Paribas Open.

If she reaches the semifinals, a blockbuster showdown with Sabalenka could await. Their rivalry has produced several thrilling matches over the past year. The winner of that clash could become the clear favorite to lift the trophy.

Both Sabalenka and Rybakina now prepare for another intense chapter of their rivalry in Miami. The tournament could once again deliver a dramatic battle between the two stars.

The big question remains: who will rise above the field and claim the title before the European clay-court swing begins?