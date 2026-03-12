Aryna Sabalenka Drops Honest Verdict on Gender Equality Debate in Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka steamrolled past Naomi Osaka in the Indian Wells WTA 1000 round of 16, showcasing world number one dominance with a commanding 6-2, 6-4 victory. She played at a breathtakingly high level, leaving no doubt about her unstoppable form. However, after the match, she expressed her satisfaction with the existing economic equality that carries the WTA side of tennis.

At the post-match press conference, Aryna Sabalenka was asked about gender equality and equal prize money in 2026. She said, “I feel like we’re on the right path, we’re moving towards right direction. We’re being treated equally, we’re paid equal.”

Later, she added, “Overall, I feel like woman’s sport, in general, improved in growth more, and I feel like we’re going towards right direction.” Sabalenka then talked about the differences between the ATP and WTA.

She highlighted the way the tours promote their players. “Well, me personally, I’m happy with most of the things, even like scheduling, and, I mean, prize money and all of that stuff. I would probably do a little bit better job on promoting our sport.”

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 06: Aryna Sabalenka RUS heads for the ball during a WTA, Tennis Damen tennis match during the BNP Paribas Open played on March 6, 2026 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA. Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 06 BNP Paribas Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon506260306035

She continued, “I’m impressed — not impressed, but I love the way ATP promotes and how the marketing for ATP works. I feel like this is the gap where we can improve and bring more attention and more eyes on women’s tennis.”

In June 2023, the WTA announced that all combined 1000- and 500-level events will offer equal prize money by 2027. All non-combined 1000- and 500-level events will do so by 2033.

Earlier in March same year, private equity firm CVC Capital Partners invested $150 million. WTA president Micky Lawler told FOS this will help “accelerate” the tour’s plans to build out its media product and offer equal pay.

Even at Indian Wells this year, a total prize pool of US$9.42 million is available. Both men’s and women’s winners get $1.15 million. This is now streamlining the equal pay concept.

However, not everyone shares Sabalenka’s satisfaction, as some players are still not fully satisfied with gender equality in tennis.

Iga Swiatek hints player requests may still face inequality

Iga Swiatek lost to Maria Sakkari in Doha last month. She got revenge in Indian Wells, beating Sakkari 6-3, 6-2. Later, at the post-match press conference, Swiatek, who had expressed dissatisfaction with scheduling at this year’s AO, said she was happy with how women’s tennis players are treated.

However, she suggested that ATP players might receive more preferential treatment for schedule requests.

“Honestly, I don’t look at the schedule from this perspective, because, for example, for you guys, you can say that, oh, night session is the best match to play, but I want to play day session,” Swiatek explained when asked about inequality between men’s and women’s tennis.

She added, “So, like, if it’s not equal and I’m getting day session, I’ll be fine with it (smiling). So I really didn’t analyze it from this perspective, because I never felt the need to. You kind of just see the schedule and you go with it. Also, sometimes I don’t even know when other players are going or guys, so…”

Novak Djokovic was asked a similar question after his win over Aleksandar Kovacevic at Indian Wells.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was asked about equality between men’s and women’s tennis in his 23-year career. He replied, “Well, it’s not what I think. It’s the fact. Women’s tennis has been by far the most successful, I guess, global woman’s sport and also most paid, so it’s great to see that. I’m happy for that, and I’m proud of that. I think it’s in a good place.”

As the tour moves toward the Miami Open, Indian Wells is approaching its final stages. Quarterfinals are rolling, and gender equality remains a key topic.

Players continue making strides toward the semifinals, keeping the conversation alive in tennis.