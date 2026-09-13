Aryna Sabalenka Faces Approximately $1.3 Million Prize Money Cut After US Open Loss

While Aryna Sabalenka pocketed a whopping $5 million paycheck after winning the 2025 US Open title, the Belarusian will have a relatively leaner payday in New York this year. The former World No.1 lost the fifth Major final of her career with a 4-6, 7-5, 2-6 scoreline, as she came up short against Elena Rybakina in a tough three-set match, her second Major final loss against the Kazakh this year.

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However, even after the loss, the former World No.1 is still taking a nice slice of the prize money with her, albeit with a hefty tax cut.

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How Much Prize Money Did Aryna Sabalenka Receive for Reaching the 2026 US Open Women’s Singles Final?

The runner-up finish at Flushing Meadows earned Sabalenka a cheque of $2.8 million, which was more than the $2.5 million payday that Amanda Anisimova had last year for reaching the final in New York. Prize money across all rounds received a boost this year from the USTA, which approved a 20% increase in the total prize money pool. In what proved to be a historic sum, the 2026 US Open offered a prize pool of $108 million, a record in Grand Slam history.

All four Grand Slams have pay parity for men’s and women’s events in 2026, but it was the US Open that first took this initiative back in 1973. After threats of boycotts from the WTA players, led by Billie Jean King, in 1973, the New York Major made the historic decision to pay the same amount to its male and female superstars.

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How Much Tax Will Aryna Sabalenka Pay on Her US Open 2026 Prize Money?

Sabalenka’s prize money will be taxed on two levels. While federal taxes will take a 37% cut from her US Open cheque, New York state taxes add an additional 9.65%, based on her earnings. While the 37% federal tax applies to all income over $640,600, the state tax varies by income bracket, with Sabalenka’s US Open winnings falling under the 9.65% bracket.

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As for her home country, Sabalenka might have no tax burden in Belarus, as taxes are based on residency, and the former World No.1 spends very few days there. The Belarusian lives in Monaco and also has a residence in Miami, which she often uses as her training base.

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Monaco imposes no personal income tax on its residents, and Florida has no separate state income tax.

How Much Money Does Aryna Sabalenka Actually Take Home After Taxes?

Taking the $2.8 million prize money into account, Sabalenka’s federal tax cut of 37% will amount to approximately $991,000. The extra 9.65% New York tax will be worth just over $270,000.

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After all deductions, the Belarusian will pay approximately $1.3 million in tax, which leaves her with roughly $1.5 million take-home. However, the tax hit will be the least of Sabalenka’s worries, as the Belarusian had yet another disappointing loss at a Grand Slam final.

While her emotions did result in some exceptional tennis this tournament, they were equally responsible for her inconsistencies against Rybakina. Sabalenka made over thirty unforced errors while facing immense pressure on her usually reliable serve. Rybakina outclassed her on the court in both her game and her mentality, leaving New York with both the title and the No. 1 ranking.