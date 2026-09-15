Aryna Sabalenka Fined After US Open Final As Venus & Serena Williams Escape List

The US Open’s official on-site fines summary confirms Aryna Sabalenka picked up a $7,500 penalty from her final defeat to Elena Rybakina, tied to the code violation she received for ball abuse after smashing a shot into the stands during the match. This was one of 20 fines given throughout the tournament, amounting to $112,500, for violations such as coaching, racket abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct.

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Sabalenka’s frustration was on display for more than one moment. She lost the final 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 and broke her racket on the ground and cursed a cameraman who had come close to her box. She later defended the outburst in her press conference.

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“It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam and when you were trying to go for a three-peat,” she said. “I just wanted to let it go, because if I would hold it inside, right now over here or over there on the court, I wouldn’t be able to say a word.”

Notably missing from the list are Venus and Serena Williams, who had their own incident with a possible violation earlier in the tournament. The sisters had skipped their mandatory press conference after losing their first-round doubles match to Maya Joint and Hao-Ching Chan in three sets, squandering a 5-0 lead in the deciding tiebreak.

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Under the rules of Grand Slam, there is a fine for failing to attend a presser, but at the time, the USTA made clear that neither sister would receive the penalty for their no-show, which sparked its own set of criticism from fans that the rules were being interpreted differently.