Aryna Sabalenka Forced to Hide Her Bags and Shoes Over One Big Fear

Aryna Sabalenka powered into the Round of 16 at the Indian Wells Open with a commanding 6-4, 6-1 win over Jaqueline Cristian, extending her flawless run without dropping a set. The Belarusian now sets up a blockbuster clash with former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka. Yet after the victory, Sabalenka stunned fans by revealing she had to hide her bags and shoes over one surprising fear. Well, it’s all because of her new four-legged companion.

After her win at the BNP Paribas Open, Aryna Sabalenka spoke to Sky Sports courtside. She reflected on a busy and emotional week. “It’s been a busy week, puppy, engagement, huge tennis tournament.” Her life has clearly been full of big moments.

She also spoke about the newest member of her family. The world No. 1 recently welcomed a puppy named Ash. Sabalenka described what the puppy means to her. “The puppy is just something that brings us joy; it’s a little cuddly thing.” The young dog quickly won hearts around her.

However, the playful puppy has also created a few challenges. Sabalenka joked about his habit of chewing things. “No shoes (are left out), all my bags are really hidden.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

She later shared more stories about Ash’s growing personality. “But he’s a good boy, he’s been behaving well. He wasn’t really jumping too much in my stuff lately, but I can see that he is growing and getting crazier and crazier.”

Sabalenka also recalled a moment when the puppy escaped briefly. “The other day, he ran from the house. He wanted to play, so I have to be careful, and I definitely need to hire a trainer.” The story brought laughter from fans.

Ash first appeared publicly just before the tournament in California. Sabalenka introduced the puppy to her followers on Instagram. The reveal quickly attracted attention online.

The brown-and-white pup is a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. In several photos, Ash cuddled with Sabalenka and her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. Some pictures were taken in the car, while others were at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The response from fans was immediate. Within an hour, the post received more than 50,000 likes. Sabalenka’s nearly five million followers quickly welcomed the adorable addition.

She later spoke more about the puppy during another interview. “He’s the cutest dog, I feel like, on earth. My fitness coach got him in Seattle, so he was with Jason [Stacy] for a couple of weeks.”

Sabalenka explained she had only recently met Ash. “Then I just met him a couple of days ago. He’s almost four months old, he’s so cute, a little fluffy thing that is so cuddly, so cute, and brings lots of joy and fun, more fun in the team.”

The puppy has arrived during a happy time in her personal life. Sabalenka recently got engaged to her longtime partner, Georgios Frangulis, after two years together.

And interestingly, she is not the only player who has brought a lovable four-legged companion to Indian Wells this year.

Mirra Andreeva also brought her dog to Indian Wells

Before winning the BNP Paribas Open last year, Mirra Andreeva had already been dreaming about becoming a dog owner. The idea came from a promise her mother made. If Andreeva broke into the WTA Top 20, she would get a puppy.

Her mother made the promise somewhat reluctantly. But Andreeva did her part on the court. She reminded everyone about the deal once she achieved the milestone.

The young star officially reached the Top 20 in October 2024. She secured it after reaching the quarterfinals of the China Open. After that result, Andreeva proudly reminded her mother about the promise.

However, months passed without the puppy arriving. Nearly six months later, there was still no four-legged companion at home. Andreeva continued to share ideas about what kind of dog she wanted.

Everything finally changed during her remarkable 2025 season. The teenager rose to world No. 5 after winning two major titles. She lifted trophies at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and again at the BNP Paribas Open.

Soon after those breakthroughs, Andreeva welcomed a new family member. The long wait finally ended after nearly 18 months. She introduced fans to her dog Rassy on social media.

“Our girl Rassy🥰🐾🦴🐶🤭” she wrote in a post on Instagram. Fans quickly celebrated the adorable addition. The puppy became an instant favorite among her followers.

At first, Rassy could not travel with Andreeva. The dog missed the trip to the Australian Open swing earlier in the year. Andreeva had also hoped the puppy could join her in Dubai.

Eventually, plans changed. Rassy finally traveled with her to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The puppy was even spotted with Andreeva during practice sessions.

Earlier in the season, being away from Rassy had been difficult. Andreeva shared her feelings during the Adelaide International. “It’s pretty stressful,” she admitted.

She explained how much she missed the puppy while traveling. “I haven’t seen her for two-and-a-half weeks now, since I’ve been in Australia, so it’s pretty tough.” The separation clearly affected her.

Now, with several four-legged companions appearing around Tennis Paradise, the atmosphere feels even more lively.

Meanwhile, attention also turns back to the court. Fans are eagerly waiting for a blockbuster clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Naomi Osaka. Who do you think will go through? Share your picks below!