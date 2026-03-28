Aryna Sabalenka Gets Donald Trump’s Granddaughter’s Backing Before Miami Open Final Against Coco Gauff

Remember when Aryna Sabalenka lit up the US Open in 2025? She owned the spotlight on American soil. So much so that even Donald Trump gave her a special shoutout. Now, as the World No. 1 finds herself in yet another final in the U.S., the spotlight has followed her again. Only this time, the mention didn’t come from the POTUS, but from his granddaughter Kai Trump.

And that’s got fans talking, with many wondering: did Coco Gauff just get overlooked on home soil?

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After watching Sabalenka’s semifinal match, Kai Trump shared her support on social media. Kai posed for a picture with the four-time Grand Slam champion. “Had so much fun watching Aryna Sabalenka,” she said. “Let’s get it Saturday.” Her words showed clear backing for Sabalenka.

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It’s now pretty clear where Kai Trump’s support lies at the Miami Open. But with that settled, the bigger question takes center stage: who actually has the edge?

Because this final is anything but straightforward. Sabalenka and Gauff have built one of the fiercest rivalries on the WTA Tour. Twelve meetings, split right down the middle at 6–6, it really doesn’t get tighter than that.

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Which makes this clash less about favoritism… and more about who shows up when it matters most.

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For Gauff, history works in her favor in big matches. She defeated Sabalenka to win her first Grand Slam at the US Open three years ago. She also beat her again at the French Open last year to win another major.

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The American leads 2-1 against the Belarusian in the finals. Both of her Grand Slam titles came against the Belarusian. That gives her confidence going into the final. On the other side, Sabalenka is the world No. 1. The 27-year-old has held the top ranking since 2024. She has been dominant and consistent.

She is also the defending Miami Open champion. She recently won the BNP Paribas Open. Based on current form, she looks like the favorite. Still, Gauff cannot be counted out. The American has proven her strength in big moments. The final remains wide open.

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The atmosphere around the tournament has intensified. American fans are excited to see Gauff in the final, and they are hoping for a home victory against the top-ranked player.

Kai Trump’s support for Sabalenka adds another layer. It reflects personal preference and wider cultural dynamics. In fact, after Sabalenka’s big win at the Flushing Meadows last year, the POTUS made sure to acknowledge the World No. 1’s triumph by sending a congratulatory note through American envoy John Coale, who personally delivered the message during a meeting with Belarusian leaders in Minsk.

In his message, Donald Trump stated: “We are equally pleased to acknowledge Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka’s tremendous win at the US Open in New York. She represents the very best of your country and we know you must be proud of her accomplishments. As you look forward to the coming year, we pray for your health and well-being as well as continued progress towards shared goals on behalf of the United States and Belarusian people.”

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Now, with the final just hours away, Sabalenka will be out to defend her crown, while Gauff has her sights set on clinching her first-ever Miami Open title.

Coco Gauff opens up ahead of Aryna Sabalenka clash in Miami Open final

Aryna Sabalenka has been the most dominant player at the Miami Open. Her performance against Elena Rybakina in the semifinal showed her strength again. She controlled the match and proved her top form.

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Gauff is one of the most agile players on tour. However, Sabalenka has one of the best service hold rates in the game. And of course, Sabalenka is looking forward to the match. She praised her opponent ahead of the final. She expects a tough battle.

“It couldn’t be a better final,” Sabalenka said. “I feel happy for her that she’s finding her tennis back, and I’m excited to play her on her, maybe not the best level right now, but her trying and (getting) back on the best level. It’s always a fight.”

For Gauff, the key will be breaking Sabalenka’s serve. She showed strong return form in her semifinal. Her performance was dominant.

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Against Karolina Muchova, Gauff broke serve six times in seven games. At WTA 1000 events this season, she has created 128 break-point chances and converted 61, both the highest numbers among all players.

Gauff also reflected on her past match against Sabalenka. She spoke about confidence issues during that time.

“We played — I think it was WTA Finals — and I started that match off great,” Gauff said. “At the end of day, I just felt like I was entering that tournament maybe a little bit low in confidence, and I just didn’t trust my shots in that moment.”

She also expects a physically tough match. “We’ve played so many matches, and it’s physical when I play her every time, it’s going to be tough. And she’s playing great tennis. She’s definitely world No. 1 for a reason, and it’s going to be a great challenge.”

With both players ready and Kai Trump backing Sabalenka, who do you think will win the final?