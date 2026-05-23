Aryna Sabalenka Gets Real on On-Court Rage Ahead of French Open: ‘Start Overreacting on Everything’

When Aryna Sabalenka smashed her racket apart after losing the 2025 Australian Open final to Madison Keys, it didn’t come as a surprise to many. She is widely known as someone who wears her emotions on her sleeve. If she was frustrated you saw it, if she was angry others felt it. Which is why the newer, calmer version of Sabalenka feels so different. And if you are wondering what changed, well it turns out that she consciously changed that side of her.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sabalenka has admitted that her level dropped severely when her emotions started getting the better of her on the court. The opposing players would take full advantage of this and would start playing better. So for her bringing a change became a necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think my emotions were destroying my game and my level was dropping dramatically when I would start overreacting on everything. At the same time, my opponents would see that and then they would step in and play better. So, it was kind of like both at the same time. First of all, making sure that my opponent doesn’t see what’s going on in my head, and at the same time to perform better and stay in the zone. It was a huge improvement over the years in my career, and it really helped me to level up,” she told the media in Paris.

A big example of Sabalenka turning frustration into motivation came at the Australian Open earlier this year. During her semifinal clash against Elina Svitolina, she was penalized by the chair umpire for hindrance after she let out a shriek mid-point. While she appeared to be angry over the decision at first, she quickly shrugged it off and channeled that frustration to rack up a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there has indeed been a shift in Sabalenka’s attitude in recent times, there have been some instances where her frustration has spilled on the court, and this has resulted in sharp criticism against her.

Sabalenka had lost her temper in the Miami Open final against Coco Gauff. Though the World No. 1 ultimately secured the title by winning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, the match wasn’t short of controversy. Tensions rose significantly on the court during a crucial stage of the contest when a fan shouted mid-point from the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

This action not only disrupted play but also angered Sabalenka. She used inappropriate language and directed an angry remark towards the fan. This led to her being handed a code violation by the chair umpire. However, the Belarusian would maintain her composure and would go on to clinch a monumental victory later on.

ADVERTISEMENT

But things didn’t quite go in her favor when she lost her cool during the clash against Sorana Cirstea at the recently concluded Italian Open. Sabalenka got knocked out in the R32 due to a 6-2, 3-6, 5-7 defeat and there was a moment in the match which clearly showed that the World No. 1 was struggling to stay composed.

After a point, Sabalenka was seen pointing toward her player’s box and shouting, “What are you showing me??” at her team. Despite being in control of the match at one stage, things capitulated quickly for the 28-year-old as she once again failed to control her emotions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka’s fiery attitude was on full display again, but this time, it was off the court during her press conference ahead of the French Open. With her being among the leading voices in a prize money dispute with the Grand Slam, she didn’t hesitate from participating in the media protest that the players have staged at the Roland Garros.

Aryna Sabalenka cuts short French Open interview amid player protest

As part of the protest against the prize money on offer, players have reportedly decided to put a 15-minute limit on media duties at the French Open. The 15-minute limit symbolizes the 15% of revenue that the Grand Slam offers to the players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka adhered to the time limit and cut-short her interview in Paris. She spent five minutes with the host broadcaster for an interview before doing a 10-minute conference with written reporters.

Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Runner up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after loosing the womens singles final against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 31, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260131157619860990

“I’m here to talk to you because I have respect for you guys. We just wanted to make our point, and we are united – 15 minutes is better than zero. As I said a thousand times today, I have huge respect, but we know what’s happening here, so thank you so much,” she said during the press conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

With several players having already expressed their dissatisfaction with the prize money on offer at the French Open, it is likely that many of them will be participating in this media protest as the Grand Slam progresses.

Sabalenka will begin her French Open campaign with a clash against Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Having finished as the runner-up last year, the World No. 1 will be aiming to finally end her long wait for a title on the clay-courts of Paris this time around.