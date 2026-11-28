Aryna Sabalenka has set her standards so high that even after winning three titles in the season, which includes the Sunshine Double, reaching two Grand Slam finals and having 48 wins, it is still considered an unsuccessful season for the Belarusian. Tim Henman, the British former world No. 4, has given a bold prediction about the four-time Grand Slam champion’s 2027 season.

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When the Brit was asked who would claim more Grand Slam titles in 2027, Elena Rybakina or Sabalenka, Henman had no doubts in his head.

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“Rybakina,” he told Sky Sports. “She is on the ascendancy. Disappointing that she couldn’t play the WTA Finals, but winning Slams, world number one. I say that also because Sabalenka’s form and attitude have declined this year. So Rybakina for me in 2027.”

Another former British player Naomi Cavaday echoed the sentiment while offering her own theory about Sabalenka’s struggles.

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“Rybakina for me as well,” she said. “Sabalenka won one Slam when she was world number one across a couple of years. I think she played better before she became world number one, and she found that a bit of a burden to carry, but I’m going with Rybakina.”

Imago FAGE WTA, Tennis Damen Finals Indian Wells 2026 – Day 6 Aryna Sabalenka reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day six of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on November 13, 2026. Indian Wells CA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMauricioxPaizx originalFilename:paiz-fagewtaf261113_npOK6.jpg

Choosing one player over another is a different scenario, but that without any hesitation of a calibre like Aryna Sabalenka marks how far she has fallen from her stocks.

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The pessimism is deeply rooted in the season that saw Sabalenka lose her world No. 1 ranking at the US Open in September, and then a group-stage exit at the WTA Finals, which further slid her out of the world’s top two for the first time since 2022.

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She ended the year without a WTA major for the first time in four years, having lost both the Australian Open and US Open finals to Rybakina, who completed the double over her. To underline the slump, she reportedly banked more than 44 per cent less in prize money than she did in 2025.

While Sabalenka stumbled, her rivals surged. The 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva capped a sensational season by winning the WTA Finals, seeing off Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final to leapfrog the Belarusian into second and move within touching distance of No. 1.

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Meanwhile, Rybakina capped off her year as the undisputed woman to beat. Her double over Sabalenka in the biggest contests was the obvious sign of a new pecking order. Yet it was not only her results that slipped over the course of the year.

A fraying temperament behind the fall

Henman’s pointed reference to Sabalenka’s “attitude” was telling, because her composure repeatedly deserted her in 2026. At the US Open final, she was docked 7,500 dollars after smashing her racket and swearing at umpire Greg Allensworth during her defeat, the frustration had been simmering beneath the surface. Sabalenka thrives on aggression – every shot of hers includes a touch of her aggressive nature, which even becomes a foe for her on several occasions, and that’s what happened with her this season.

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Imago FAGE WTA, Tennis Damen Finals Indian Wells 2026 – Day 6 Aryna Sabalenka moves her strings against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during day six of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, on November 13, 2026. Indian Wells CA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMauricioxPaizx originalFilename:paiz-fagewtaf261113_np7a4.jpg

At the Wuhan Open, she faltered against world No. 31 Ann Li in the round of 32. The match went on for three sets, where Sabalenka committed 44 unforced errors, overdoing her aggression, which eventually became the cause of loss for her.

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Again at the WTA Finals, the 28-year-old shouted at her box after dropping a crucial service game against Elina Svitolina in the decider match in the group stage. However, that frustration was for the Ukrainian hecklers in the crowd. The incident took a whole different route off-court, with some former players and broadcasters demanding a severe sanction.

All these episodes have nonetheless reinforced a growing sense that her emotions were getting the better of her when the pressure mounted. Hence, the Belarusian has finally taken a decision to seek help from a psychologist to get her act together before the start of the new season. From early on in her career, she used to see a sports psychologist, but that stopped in 2023, when she felt that it had developed into a habit – it had to come back to “fix” the faltering emotions.

For all the gloomy forecasts, though, Aryna Sabalenka still remains the world No. 3 with four Grand Slams and the firepower to silence any doubter. She is currently recharging on holiday in Los Angeles ahead of what promises to be a pivotal 2027.

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The inaugural Grand Slam, the Australian Open, will be a true test for proving Henman and Cavaday wrong, as it’s a tournament she has dominated in the last four years, reaching the final in each year and converting two of those into titles. Melbourne is the perfect opportunity for Sabalenka to begin that rebuild and remind the doubters why she held the realm of women’s tennis for 99 weeks consecutively.