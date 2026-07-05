Aryna Sabalenka Hits Herself With Racket As Naomi Osaka Takes Edge at Wimbledon

After putting in three strong performances, Aryna Sabalenka appears to have faltered big time against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of Wimbledon. She looked to be way out of her rhythm in the first set and was especially weak on her serve. Osaka clinched two early breaks and raced to a 5-1 lead, frustrating Sabalenka to the core. And it didn’t take long for the Belarusian to lose her temper.

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Sabalenka was seen hitting her racket on her face multiple times during the set. Though she did try to break back and played some pretty close games, Osaka managed to hold and soon served out the set. Sabalenka headed off court to calm herself as the first set came to a close.

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The World No. 1 has looked to be in better touch in the second and didn’t have her serve broken in any of her first five service games.

This is a developing story…