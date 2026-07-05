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Aryna Sabalenka Hits Herself With Racket As Naomi Osaka Takes Edge at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 5, 2026 | 1:58 PM EDT

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Aryna Sabalenka Hits Herself With Racket As Naomi Osaka Takes Edge at Wimbledon

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Ansh Sharma

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Jul 5, 2026 | 1:58 PM EDT

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After putting in three strong performances, Aryna Sabalenka appears to have faltered big time against Naomi Osaka in the fourth round of Wimbledon. She looked to be way out of her rhythm in the first set and was especially weak on her serve. Osaka clinched two early breaks and raced to a 5-1 lead, frustrating Sabalenka to the core. And it didn’t take long for the Belarusian to lose her temper.

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Sabalenka was seen hitting her racket on her face multiple times during the set. Though she did try to break back and played some pretty close games, Osaka managed to hold and soon served out the set. Sabalenka headed off court to calm herself as the first set came to a close.

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The World No. 1 has looked to be in better touch in the second and didn’t have her serve broken in any of her first five service games.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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