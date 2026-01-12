Aryna Sabalenka Issues Blunt Response on Kissing Gesture and Handshake Snub by Rival in Brisbane

The chill between world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and Marta Kostyuk sharpened after Sunday night’s Brisbane International final, where the Belarusian sealed a 6-4, 6-3 victory on Pat Rafter Arena. At match point, she kissed both biceps toward Kostyuk, a pointed callback to past remarks about testosterone levels. Yet, Sabalenka later delivered a blunt explanation, unfazed by being ignored as the rivalry simmered.

At the post-match presentation, Aryna Sabalenka was asked why she kissed both biceps after sealing the win. She explained it calmly and briefly. The gesture, she said, had nothing to do with controversy. It was simply a light moment shared with her team.

“I think because during the game I made a lot of aggressive, heavy winners when I see the speed, so I was just making fun with my team.”

When journalists pressed her on whether there was another meaning behind the gesture, she shut it down immediately. “No.” She made it clear there was nothing more to read into it.

Marta Kostyuk has avoided handshakes with Russian and Belarusian players since 2022. This stance has remained consistent across tournaments.

Two days earlier, Kostyuk also skipped the handshake after defeating Mirra Andreeva in the Brisbane quarterfinals. That moment drew attention as well. Her position is now well understood within the tennis circuit.

Sabalenka, however, is used to such situations. She was still asked about Kostyuk’s decision. “Well, it’s their position. It’s their position. What can I do? I don’t mind that. I don’t care about that.”

She continued with clarity and focus. “When I go into the match, it’s all about tennis and sport. When I go out there, I think about my tennis and the things I have to do to get the win. Doesn’t matter if it’s Marta Kostyuk or Jessica Pegula there. I still go out there, and I still try my best, and I’ll still fight for the trophy. I have nothing to prove. I go there, and I just compete as an athlete,” the Belarusian said.

In the end, the result mattered most. Sabalenka defended her Brisbane title and stayed perfect against Kostyuk at 5-0. The Ukrainian has yet to win a set. The tension was visible, and post-match comments from the Ukrainian also caught fans’ attention.

Marta Kostyuk clarifies the reason for refusing handshake with Sabalenka

Marta Kostyuk’s run to the Brisbane International final stood out for several reasons. The 23-year-old arrived with limited momentum. Her 2025 season had been underwhelming. She managed only three quarterfinal appearances across the year. Expectations were modest, but Brisbane became a turning point.

In Australia, Kostyuk produced some of the best tennis of her career. She defeated multiple top-10 players in succession. She beat the second seed, Amanda Anisimova. She then overcame sixth seed Mirra Andreeva. A win over fourth seed Jessica Pegula followed. The run took her to her first WTA final in 21 months.

Despite her strong form, facing Aryna Sabalenka remained a major challenge. The matchup has historically favored the world No.1.

Beyond tennis, political tensions added another layer of complexity. Belarus has openly supported Russia’s aggression in Ukraine. That reality shaped Kostyuk’s stance heading into the final.

Because of this, Kostyuk has refused to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players. She has maintained this position since 2022. Tournament organisers were aware of the sensitivity. Even before the final, they confirmed there would be no joint photographs to avoid uncertainty or controversy.

After the loss, Kostyuk made her position clear on court. The world No.20 did not acknowledge Sabalenka in any way. Instead, she used her post-match interview to speak about Ukraine. She highlighted the hardship faced by her people during a difficult winter.

Later, in the post-match press conference, she expanded on her decision. “I think it’s important for me to use my platform in the right way, and my platform is Ukraine, because I represent Ukraine, so I think it’s really important to talk about that,” she said.

She continued by explaining her sense of responsibility. “I think, I have such exposure, so many people follow me, so many people look up to me … I have just learned with the war and everything that’s going on that it’s really important to stand up for things and to talk about them, whether it’s war, whether it’s other beliefs, or the position that you have, no matter what it is” She stressed the importance of speaking up. “If it’s what you believe in, you have to talk about it,” she added.

Kostyuk made it clear she could not separate sport from reality. “The reality back home is very, very different,” she said. “In my position, it’s not OK to not talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Sabalenka now turns her focus to the Australian Open, aiming for a fourth straight Melbourne final and a third Happy Slam title.