Aryna Sabalenka Lets Opportunity Slip as Hailey Baptiste Stuns With ‘Brave Tennis’ to Join Serena Williams

At the Miami Open, Aryna Sabalenka held her nerve to outmaneuver Hailey Baptiste, striking with ruthless precision at identical moments to carve out a straight-sets win. But in Madrid, the tide turned as Sabalenka’s aura cracked under pressure, exposing rare vulnerability. Baptiste rose fearless, seizing her moment with conviction and etching her name alongside Serena Williams.

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“I feel like in Miami I didn’t give her many opportunities,” Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference, a match that turned sharply despite her early control. The contest ended 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) after two hours and 30 minutes on Tuesday night. “She couldn’t break my serve. Here, in the first game, second set, I just double-faulted twice out of nowhere. It felt like that gave her belief.”

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Sabalenka admitted that those small lapses proved costly. “After that, she just started playing more aggressively. She was playing brave tennis. What can I say? Well done.” For Baptiste, this was not just another win but a defining moment. The 24-year-old had never beaten a Top 5 player before this breakthrough.

Now she has stunningly changed that narrative. She saved six match points to claim the biggest victory of her career.

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Imago MADRID OPEN TENNIS 2026. WTA, Tennis Damen SABALENKA BLR v BAPTISTE USA Hailey Baptiste, USA, during Madrid Open Tennis 2025 match. April 28, 2026.ALTERPHOTOS/Acero MadridSpain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xAcerox

Baptiste became the first player to defeat Sabalenka from match points down since Iga Swiatek did so in the 2024 Madrid final. The achievement adds weight to what was already a remarkable performance.

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The result also snapped Sabalenka’s 15-match winning streak. It propelled Baptiste into the semifinals of the Madrid Open for the first time in her career. With this win, Baptiste also joined elite company. She became only the second American woman to defeat a world No. 1 in Madrid, following Serena Williams in 2012.

Her run in Madrid has been consistently impressive. She defeated Jasmine Paolini in the third round before taking down Sabalenka.

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This week alone, she has doubled her career total of Top 10 wins on the WTA Tour, moving from two to four. The scale of her rise is evident in both results and confidence.

Still, none of those wins are likely to surpass this one. It marks a turning point in her career trajectory. Baptiste’s ranking progress reflects that surge. She entered the Mutua Madrid Open ranked No. 88 at the same time last year and is now closing in on a Top 30 debut.

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“I played her a few weeks ago, and it was kind of a close match,” Baptiste said in her post-match press conference. Her familiarity with Sabalenka played a key role. “I just got broken once in each set. So I had a better idea of how to play her, and how I should play, adjustments I needed to make.”

She emphasized the importance of learning and adapting. “So I think I just went in trying to play my game, still doing the same things that I’ve been doing, but I had a few adjustments I needed to make from the last time we played.”

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As Baptiste sealed the biggest win of her career, the wider tennis world took notice. Her fearless approach and composure under pressure have quickly become the story of the tournament.

Jessica Pegula and Chris Evert react as Hailey Baptiste stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid

Hailey Baptiste has left the tennis world stunned after the sensational upset over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at the 2026 Madrid Open. Her performance instantly became one of the biggest talking points of the tournament.

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The 24-year-old’s breakthrough drew immediate reactions from across the tennis community. Players and legends alike rushed to acknowledge the scale of her achievement.

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe were quick to celebrate her success. They shared celebratory posts filled with fitting emojis, reflecting both excitement and admiration.

Chris Evert, known for her measured opinions, was visibly stunned by what she witnessed. She simply reacted with “Unbelievable” under a list of Baptiste’s achievements.

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Former doubles world No. 1 and Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs also praised the American’s display. “WHAT A MATCH!!!! Hailey B has always been this player, it was just a matter of her believing in herself and doing the work!! SO FUN TO WATCH…,” Stubbs wrote.

Meanwhile, Andre Agassi and Brad Gilbert highlighted specific aspects of her game. Gilbert posted, “Holy Toledo Baptiste with a huge effort saving 6 MP’s 2 on 2nd serv S&V, tremendous variety and definitely 💯 has one of the best Fearhands in the women’s game.”

Baptiste’s fearless tennis did not just entertain fans. It earned her widespread respect from peers and veterans who recognized both her skill and composure.

Next, she faces another major test against No. 9 seed Mirra Andreeva in the semifinals of this WTA 1000 event. The matchup carries added intrigue given their previous encounter.

Trailing 0-1 in their H2H record, Baptiste is aiming for redemption. She has openly set her sights on taking “revenge” in what promises to be a high-stakes and closely watched clash.