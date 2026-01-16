Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff Make Feelings Clear on Australian Open’s Record-Breaking Pay Hike

Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the most vocal figures pushing for fairer financial distribution across tennis’ biggest stages. But ahead of the AO, even as the tournament rolled out a record-breaking pay rise for 2026, the world number one made it clear that the conversation is far from over, while also choosing her words carefully. Even Coco Gauff had a similar tone on this topic…

Over the past year, Sabalenka has joined a collective movement led by top ATP and WTA players demanding greater transparency and improved revenue sharing from the four Grand Slam tournaments. In March, players sent a formal letter to the organizers of all four Slams. Their message was simple: increase prize money, invest in player benefit programs (including maternity support), and give athletes a meaningful seat at the decision-making table. A second letter followed in July, signaling a rising urgency. Sabalenka didn’t just sign them; she was part of direct talks with the major tournament representatives during last year’s French Open, reinforcing her leadership role in this.

She, along with other stars, asked the Grand Slams to “come to the table” over the calls for increased prize money and greater player welfare. After all these complaints, this year’s AO introduced the largest purse in history: 111.5 million AUD (74.9 million USD), making a 16% jump from 2005. The 2026 AO champion will get 2.79 million USD (19% hike), and the runners-up will get 1.44 million USD. But when Aryna Sabalenka was asked to share her thoughts about AO’s response, she maintained a firm but measured stance. “I think we can always do better.”

She further added, “I think all of the Slams are trying to work together with us and come to a conclusion, and I hope one day we’ll get to a happy place for everyone.” But when pressed on how the Australian Open could improve further, Sabalenka opted out. “Well, I mean, can I pass?” she responded with a smile.

The refusal wasn’t perhaps dismissive. It was strategic. Aryna Sabalenka, who has been at the center of delicate negotiations, likely understands that public commentary could complicate ongoing discussions between players and governing bodies. Her hesitation underscores the sensitivity of talks that involve revenue-sharing models, long-term welfare programs, and potentially disruptive structural changes to the sport’s power dynamics.

Recently, Coco Gauff also opened up on this topic during her press conference. Last year, the American highlighted why more money for all players from the four Grand Slams would be for the long-term benefit of tennis. What did she say this time?

“From my understanding, they obviously increased the prize money this year. But the percentage, I think, is still of revenue comparison is still not where we would like it… I think there are still further conversations that have to be had, not just with AO, but with all the slams.”

Gauff also explained how the player representatives have been working hard on this subject. Having said that, she also gave a gentle note to the progress, but just like Sabalenka, even Gauff feels there are still miles to go.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus kisses he biceps upon winning the Womens Singles final against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Now, shifting our focus to the on-court things, the world number one is currently eyeing her third AO title, and she started 2026 with a bang. Winning the Brisbane International before taking her flight to Melbourne.

Does the Brisbane International triumph make Aryna Sabalenka a favorite at the 2026 AO?

Aryna Sabalenka couldn’t have scripted a better start to her 2026 season. Fresh off capturing the Brisbane International title, her 22nd career trophy, the world number one heads to Melbourne with momentum, confidence, and the aura of a player whose level is peaking at precisely the right time. Last year, she was defeated at the AO final by Madison Keys in a three-set thriller. How confident is she before starting her campaign this year?

The Belarusian didn’t drop a single set in Brisbane. But despite her flawless performance, she refused to label herself as the frontrunner in Melbourne. Asked if her victory “sent a message” that she is the favorite at the 2026 AO, Sabalenka gave a measured response:

“Well, I don’t know. It’s tennis, it’s sport, and that’s why it’s so beautiful, because you cannot predict anything. It’s like every day you go out there, and you prove your level, you prove your point. I think this week I did it really well, but nobody knows what’s gonna happen in the future, but the only one thing I’m sure is that I will be there, I’ll be fighting, I’ll do my best to go as far as possible, and do a little bit better than I did last year. That’s where is my focus. My focus is on my game and developing myself and making sure that I’m strong and healthy heading to the AO.”

Who will be her biggest threats at the 2026 AO, though?

R1 – Rakotomanga Rajaonah

R2 – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova/ Qualifier

R3 – Emma Raducanu / Anastasia Potapova / Suzan Lamens

R4 – Clara Tauson / Victoria Mboko

QF – Jasmine Paolini / Ekaterina Alexandrova / Marta Kostyuk / Iva Jovic / Beatriz Haddad Maia

SF – Coco Gauff / Mirra Andreeva / Elina Svitolina / Karolina Muchova / Emma Navarro

F – Iga Swiatek / Elena Rybakina / Amanda Anisimova / Jessica Pegula / Madison Keys / Paula Badosa / Naomi Osaka / Belinda Bencic

Given her flawless run in Brisbane, her renewed physical sharpness, and her proven track record in Melbourne, in our opinion, Aryna Sabalenka enters the 2026 AO as one of the most dangerous forces in the draw. What are your thoughts on this, though?