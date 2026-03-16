Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear on Elena Rybakina Rivalry After “Painful” Battles

The desert sun bore witness to yet another dramatic chapter in one of women’s tennis’ most compelling rivalries. This time, however, Aryna Sabalenka walked away with redemption. Nearly two months after falling short in the Australian Open final against Elena Rybakina, the World No. 1 flipped the script at Indian Wells, edging her rival in a gripping three-set battle to finally lift the trophy that had eluded her for years.

The rivalry between Sabalenka and Rybakina has produced some of the fiercest battles on the WTA Tour in recent years. Despite the fierce rivalry, the Belarusian revealed the deep respect she holds for her opponent while reflecting on their history. “Yeah, she’s a nice one. I would say that she’s the kindest one on tour. We have been playing for so long so many matches. And honestly, I really enjoy it, even though I lost so many of them and really painful ones.”

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The Indian Wells showdown itself was nothing short of dramatic. Played under scorching desert conditions, the final stretched beyond two and a half hours before Sabalenka finally prevailed 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6).

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Speaking about her fierce competition with Rybakina, Aryna Sabalenka further added, “But still I enjoy it because it means that the final gonna be a show, it’s gonna be great tennis, great level, and it’s gonna be a fight, which is great for people to watch and also for me to become a better player. So I really enjoy our rivalry. So, yeah, I like her as a person, as a player, and I enjoy these battles. But I really hope that I’m gonna win all of them from now on.”

With this win, Sabalenka has now taken their H2H record to 9-7. Both players pushed each other to their limits. Elena Rybakina fired 12 aces compared to Sabalenka’s 10, while both women held 80 percent of their service games. Ultimately, Sabalenka’s composure in the decisive moments, particularly winning 15 of 22 points behind her second serve in the final set, proved the difference.

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Aryna Sabalenka had entered the final having lost four of her previous five title clashes against Rybakina and was also haunted by two earlier runner-up finishes at Indian Wells. But this time, she held her nerve to capture her second trophy of the season and finally lift the elusive desert title.

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Despite Rybakina winning more total points in the match – 104 to Sabalenka’s 100 – it was the Belarusian who delivered when it mattered most. Sabalenka struck 29 winners overall and produced the key shots in the deciding tiebreak to clinch the title. The victory also snapped Rybakina’s impressive 12-match winning streak against top-10 opponents.

The triumph marked several milestones for the world No. 1. It was Sabalenka’s 23rd career WTA singles title, her 10th WTA 1000 trophy, and her 20th hard-court title. She also registered her 58th career win against a top-10 opponent and has now won 17 of her last 18 matches -further proof of the remarkable form she has displayed in 2026.

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Imago March 10, 2026 Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot against Naomi Osaka JPN during their fourth round match at the BNP Paribas Open held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California. California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Tennis 2026: BNP Paribas Open MAR 10 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260310_zma_c04_025 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Beyond the statistics, the emotional significance of the moment was unmistakable. Sabalenka, who had previously lost multiple big finals, admitted the victory carried extra meaning. “What a week. Getting a puppy, getting engaged and winning a title, I will definitely remember it for the rest of my life,” she said after the match. “This is truly tennis paradise, and I’m always happy to come here. Thank God I finally got this trophy. This is everything; this is the dream.” What was Elena Rybakina’s reaction after this heartbreaking loss, though?

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Elena Rybakina opens up about her defeat to Aryna Sabalenka

After weeks of dominant tennis, Rybakina came agonizingly close to lifting the trophy again but ultimately fell short in a gripping three-set battle against the world No. 1. Despite the disappointment, the Kazakh star chose to focus on the positives from her campaign.

The Kazakh star had looked solid throughout the tournament. She booked her place in the final after defeating Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the semifinals. However, even after the victory, Rybakina admitted she wasn’t completely satisfied with her performance and knew she would need to serve exceptionally well to trouble Sabalenka in the title clash.

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Speaking ahead of the final, the 26-year-old made it clear she wasn’t taking the Belarusian lightly, despite previously beating her in the Australian Open final. Rybakina emphasized that if she failed to hold her serve consistently, Sabalenka could quickly turn the match in her favor – a prediction that ultimately proved prophetic.

Interestingly, Sabalenka’s mentality heading into the final had already drawn praise from the former coach of Coco Gauff, Brad Gilbert. Gilbert highlighted that the Belarusian actively wanting to face Rybakina in the final reflected a strong competitive mindset. Considering Sabalenka had previously lost to Rybakina in the 2023 Indian Wells final, many expected the past defeat to provide extra motivation for the world No. 1, and it ultimately did.

After dropping the opening set, her first lost set of the entire tournament, Aryna Sabalenka might have feared another defeat against her rival. Instead, the four-time Grand Slam champion showcased impressive composure. Known in the past for allowing frustration to affect her game, Sabalenka channelled her emotions positively this time, breaking Rybakina’s serve twice in succession. She also saved four crucial break points before eventually forcing a deciding set.

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The momentum carried into the decider as Sabalenka secured an early break. Although she had the opportunity to serve for the match, Rybakina refused to go down quietly. The Kazakh star broke back and then held her nerve to save five break points, setting up a dramatic finish.

In a contest packed with twists and momentum swings, the match eventually came down to a tense tie-break. Sabalenka held her composure at the crucial moment, sealing the victory and the Indian Wells title. After the match, Rybakina was gracious in defeat and congratulated her rival for the triumph.

“It was a very difficult match. Congratulations to Aryna and her team for all the achievements and this final title. Hopefully, we will play very soon again in this stage of the tournament. I want to say thank you to my team. Not the result we wanted today, but still, it’s been a good couple weeks. We try to take positives and move on for the next one.”

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While the result didn’t go her way, Rybakina’s performance throughout the tournament once again highlighted why her rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka remains one of the most compelling matchups on the WTA Tour. And if their history is anything to go by, another high-stakes showdown between the two stars may not be far away. What are your thoughts on their performance in this match?