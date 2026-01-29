Aryna Sabalenka Makes Feelings Clear on Elina Svitolina Snubbing Handshake at Australian Open

Elena Svitolina was hoping to set up a shot at redemption after her 2023 final loss to Aryna Sabalenka, but the Belarusian world No. 1 had other plans, rolling to a 6-2, 6-3 win. And when the match ended, one of tennis’s long-standing traditions was quietly set aside. And afterward, Sabalenka opened up on how she felt about it.

Since the war began, Ukrainian players have generally chosen not to shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents, and this match followed that same pattern.

“I’m not focusing on that and they’ve been doing it for so long,” Aryna Sabalenka said in her post-match presser. “So like nothing… it’s their decision and I respect that,” she added.

While Svitolina stated back in 2022 that she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players while her country remains under attack, Sabalenka made it clear the feeling on her side remains one of respect.

“I have time right now to respect her, in on court interview, and I think she knows that I respect her as a player. I know that she respects me as a player. That’s all I care. And about no handshake… it’s their decision. I respect that,” Sabalenka said, who is now on an 11-match winning streak this season.

Tournament officials were well aware that skipping the handshake could trigger boos from the crowd. They had seen it happen just days earlier, when Mirra Andreeva walked straight to the chair umpire after her fourth round loss, picked up her racquet bag, and left the court without shaking hands with Svitolina.

So this time, they chose to act in advance. “At the end of the match, there will be no handshake between the players. We appreciate your respect,” the event’s emcee announced to the crowd.

Even before the first ball was struck, Sabalenka and Svitolina noticeably kept their distance. For the pre-match formalities, they only posed separately with the mascot who came out for the coin toss.

After her dominant win, Aryna Sabalenka was visibly emotional, coming close to tears as she reflected on the “dream” life she feels she’s living. She also had warm words for Svitolina, saying, “I’m super happy with the win. She’s a really tough opponent. She was playing really incredible tennis throughout the whole week.”

Aryna Sabalenka’s opponent gets what she wanted

Ukraine’s 12th seed Elina Svitolina had already taken down two top-10 players (world No. 3 Coco Gauff and world No. 7 Mirra Andreeva) to reach the semifinals. But on Thursday, she was no match for Aryna Sabalenka’s raw power.

History was also against her. Svitolina had lost their previous five meetings, and once again, the challenge proved too steep. Still, in one way, she got what she wanted. Ahead of the 2023 French Open, Svitolina had been very clear about her position:

“I think the tennis organizations have to come out with a statement that there will be no handshake between Russian/Belarusian and Ukrainian players. I already said multiple times that until Russian troops are out of Ukraine and we take back our territories, not going to shake hands,” she said at the time.

When she faced Sabalenka in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros that year, there was no handshake, just as expected. Svitolina was booed by parts of the crowd but later said it didn’t surprise her. “I was expecting that and it was not a surprise for me,” she said after the loss.

Sabalenka, for her part, showed respect even then. “I think she didn’t deserve all these boos. I’m giving such a big respect to her, what she’s doing after giving birth. It’s impressive, and I’m really impressed by what she’s doing. I give big respect to her,” Sabalenka said.

Now that they’ve met again, Sabalenka’s respect is still clearly there, and she has made it known she wants no drama. With that chapter closed, attention now shifts to how Aryna Sabalenka performs as she heads into her final run against Elena Rybakina on January 31.

