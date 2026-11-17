Aryna Sabalenka’s exit from the WTA Finals was loud in every sense. The former world No. 1 crashed out at the group stage in Indian Wells, and the manner of her defeat to Elina Svitolina left a trail of controversy that has followed her off the court. The outburst was caught on video and went viral, and it has pulled a former coach of Coco Gauff into the fray, and he is urging the tour to take action.

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Brad Gilbert, who guided Gauff to her 2023 US Open title, did not mince his words when footage of Sabalenka’s tirade began circulating.

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“I still felt that the WTA should give Aryna Sabalenka a heavy fine,” Gilbert said. “You can’t be yelling swear words like that at a fan, and especially if they were female fans. I thought that was really poor. I haven’t heard anything since then but I feel like she deserves a heavy fine.”

Gilbert’s intervention sparked a broader discussion as to where the boundaries lie in on-court conduct and what punishment should be dealt to a repeat offender.

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Zuma October 14, 2026, Wuhan, Hubei, China: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus plays against Ann Li of USA not in view during the Wuhan Open final match at the Optics Valley International Tennis Center. Ann li defeated Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 3-6, 6-4, 7-6. Wuhan China – ZUMAs197 20261014_aaa_s197_245 Copyright: xRenxYongx

The incident took place when Sabalenka was losing control of the game. She had taken the second set to level things up, only for Svitolina to surge clear in the decider and close out a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win. As the Ukrainian pulled away, Sabalenka’s frustration boiled over into an expletive-laden reaction that the broadcast picked up.

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“Those f****** Ukrainians, for f***’s sake” Sabalenka said in Russian and was caught in one of the clip.

In a post on social media, she insisted the comment had not been aimed at her opponent.

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“My comment was not directed at Elina,” Sabalenka wrote on Instagram. “I was frustrated with a small group of spectators who were aggressively cheering my mistakes, and I reacted emotionally in the moment.”

“That said, I should have handled my frustration differently and I apologize to anyone I offended. Elina played a great match, and I wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament,” she added.

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During the run of games that decided the match, Sabalenka went through her service routine, tossed the ball up to serve, and then aborted the motion after a misjudged toss. There was a great deal of reading into the expression of anger she showed when she dropped back down to the baseline to begin again.

It also contributed to a narrative of sore losing that Sabalenka has worked to dispel in recent seasons, combined with the audible outburst.

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During the 2025 Italian Open quarterfinal against Zheng Qinwen, Sabalenka snapped back at a heckler and picked up a code violation for an audible obscenity in the process.

As recently as the US Open final, she was fined $7,500 for racket abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct. Controlling emotions in defeat has never been Sabalenka’s strength. After the loss, she immediately smashed her racket, had thrown balls wildly in the crowd during the match, and shouted at the cameraman right before the trophy presentation.

Recently, the four-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she is seeing a sports psychologist to keep her emotions in check.

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This history is part of the reason why Gilbert’s call for punishment has been put forward, and why the question of whether the WTA will respond refuses to go away.

Sabalenka under pressure as a difficult year catches up with her

Aryna Sabalenka arrived in Indian Wells having gone without a Grand Slam title in 2026, a drought that broke a run of major-winning years and left her hunting for answers. She had entered the tournament as the top seed after Elena Rybakina withdrew and was one of the favorites. Not being able to even get past her own group was one of the worst endings for her.

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Zuma Tennis 2026: WTA, Tennis Damen Finals NOV 11 Nov 11, 2026 Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot against Mirra Andreeva during day four of the FAGE WTA Finals at Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA USA Mandatory Credit: Charles Baus-Cal Media Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Sport Media Indian Wells Ca USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax ZUMA-20261111_zma_c04_030.jpg CharlesxBausx csmphotothree550023

However, the 28-year-old sees it as more than that. After the exit, she posted a reflection on her season on Instagram, where she is focusing more on the positives and what lies ahead of her.

“I’m proud of everything i gave this season,” the Belarusian wrote. “Now it’s time to take a step back, recover, rebuild and get my body feeling strong again. ready to see what 2027 has in store.”

On the matter of a fine, the WTA code of conduct does give officials the scope to sanction audible obscenities and unsportsmanlike conduct, both on court through the chair umpire and after the fact through supervisors. While it can be anything from a token to a more meaningful figure for repeat offences, the tour rarely makes official statements at the time as to what’s happening behind the scenes.

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The fallout is a reminder for Sabalenka that her status does not provide her with any protection from scrutiny. She has established herself as one of the most captivating and emotionally expressive players on the circuit, leaving her fans with a sense of connection during her games. The flip side of the coin is that when the emotion gets sour, as it did against Svitolina, the cameras are always rolling.

She resets over the off-season with new additions and changes in her team and prepares for the 2027 season, whether she is condemned or not is yet to be seen.