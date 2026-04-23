Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up About Health Ordeals She Faced: “It Was Really Sad”

At the start of the year, Aryna Sabalenka admitted the “rules are quite tricky” around mandatory WTA events, yet insisted she would skip some tournaments “in order to protect” her body. She even pointed to the fines she faced last season for missing WTA 500 events. Now, after withdrawing from the Stuttgart Open, she makes it clear her body isn’t where it needs to be to compete this season.

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“It was really sad for me to skip Stuttgart,” Aryna Sabalenka said during Madrid media day on Tuesday. “An ideal plan is maybe to open up the schedule a little but more, to stay healthier, to be more ready to show my best tennis in each tournament I play.”

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She continued by explaining the physical challenges she has faced this season. “This season, my body [has] been on-and-off, I had to take some time to recover, do the right thing for my body, and that’s why this year looks a little bit with less tournaments.”

For context, Sabalenka withdrew from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix due to an injury. She revealed that the issue surfaced after her strong run in Miami.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Runner up Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after loosing the womens singles final against Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan on day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 31, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260131157619860990

“I’m very sad to say that I won’t be able to play the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix this year,” Sabalenka wrote in her Instagram story. “Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I’m not ready to compete. I’m really sorry to miss this amazing tournament.”

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However, she did not disclose the exact nature of the injury.

A four-time finalist in Stuttgart, Sabalenka had been preparing to begin her 2026 clay-court season there. It would have followed her dominant performances earlier in the year.

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She entered the clay swing after sweeping the Sunshine Double at Indian Wells and the Miami Open. Those victories further cemented her position at the top of the WTA rankings.

Her start to 2026 has been remarkable, winning 23 of her first 24 matches. She has also collected three WTA Tour titles already this season.

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Earlier in the year, she had also withdrawn from the Middle Eastern swing. That decision came after her loss in the Australian Open final, as she opted for a lighter schedule.

As she steps into this year’s Madrid Open, everything is in place. If her form holds, history could be hers again.

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Aryna Sabalenka eyes historic milestone at Madrid Open

As she settles onto the red clay of the Madrid Open, Aryna Sabalenka has already made a strong start off the court. On Monday, she was named Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year. That recognition made her the fifth WTA player to receive the prestigious honor.

However, her real focus remains on the court. Sabalenka begins her clay-court campaign with a clear objective in mind. She is aiming to defend her 2025 Madrid crown. The target is straightforward, but the challenge is far from simple.

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Madrid has consistently been one of her most successful stops on tour. She has reached the final in four of the past five editions. During that run, she lifted the trophy in 2021, 2023, and 2025. Few players have matched that level of dominance at the event.

Her performance last year stood out even by her own standards. She dropped only one set across the entire tournament.

“I’m always excited to come back to Madrid to feel the atmosphere in the stadium, and I think that’s the key,” Sabalenka said during the media day. “And the food is incredible. So that’s all I care [about]. Support and food,” Sabalenka laughed.

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The 27-year-old now has a chance to make history in Madrid. If she wins again, she would surpass Petra Kvitova as the first woman to claim four singles titles at the event.

Her campaign begins against Peyton Stearns on Thursday, April 23. Sabalenka defeated her on the way to last year’s title. The road ahead will not be easy. Players like Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Naomi Osaka, and Elena Rybakina remain serious threats.

With her focus sharp and schedule managed, the opportunity is there. The question now is whether she can convert that into another title defense.