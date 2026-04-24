Aryna Sabalenka Opens Up on Bernabeu Snub While Rafael Nadal & Jannik Sinner Turn Stadium Into Tennis Arena

Real Madrid’s reimagined Santiago Bernabéu delivered its latest spectacle this week, swapping football for clay as it transformed into a Mutua Madrid Open court. The shift felt striking and deliberate, underlining the club’s vision of a multi-purpose arena built for global attention. Rafael Nadal and ATP No.1 Jannik Sinner joined football stars Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham for a light hit, with president Florentino Pérez stepping in as chair umpire.

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Elsewhere, Aryna Sabalenka mingled with Courtois and his wife alongside her fiancé Georgios Frangulis, and later appeared courtside at the Caja Mágica to support her close friend Paula Badosa. While the tennis-football crossover stirred buzz across social media, it appears the WTA World No.1 is not entirely convinced.

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Following her solid 7-5, 6-3 victory over Peyton Stearns in the first round of the Madrid Masters, the Belarusian remarked that the venue should have only been used before the tournament’s commencement. She also pointed out how the surface at the Bernabeu is a little different from that of Caja Mágica, the venue where the tournament is being held.

“I was a little confused. I’d like them to do it before the tournament, but now I feel like the surface will be a bit different from the Caja Mágica. Also, it’s a huge stadium, so everything is covered. I’d like to focus on the tennis and not on those things. Besides, I’d prefer they do it before or after the tournament, if they’re going to keep the sport there. It’s a unique experience,” Aryna Sabalenka said during the post-match press conference.

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The transformation of the stadium to clay courts was only made possible due to the retractable pitch, a feature installed during the major $1 billion renovation completed in late 2023. This allows the field to be stored underground while the surface above can be adapted as needed. The clay court has been added right in the middle of the field. However, Sabalenka isn’t a big fan of the feature and has been training at the Caja Mágica instead. She believes that training at a different venue can mess up her preparation.

Imago March 23, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: ARYNA SABALENKA, in action during a women s fourth round singles match against Qinwen Zheng CHN at the Miami Open on March 23, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260323_znp_sd3_075 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

Coming to her match, Sabalenka didn’t look at her best against Stearns. The 27-year-old went on to break in both sets but fought her way back and advanced to the next round. When asked about her performance, Sabalenka admitted that Stearns posed a difficult challenge for her, but was also optimistic about improving in the coming matches. She will be taking on Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian in the Round of 32.

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“I’m glad to get the win. Maybe it wasn’t pretty, but at the end of the match I felt a lot better on the court, so hopefully in the next match I will bring better tennis. It wasn’t easy. I did my hard work before I came here, but the attitude, the sport and the duel weren’t easy. But like I said, I’m glad I got the win,” she said.

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As Aryna Sabalenka continues to practice at the Caja Mágica, there are many other players who have decided to use the Bernabeu as their training facility for the Madrid Open. This includes none other than Jannik Sinner, who was a part of a rare mashup between tennis and soccer players.

Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal share the court with Real Madrid stars

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal was also in attendance to mark the occasion of the Bernabeu’s transformation into a tennis court. In an event that was held in collaboration between Real Madrid and the Madrid Open, Nadal and Jannik Sinner played doubles tennis with soccer stars Thibaut Courtois and Jude Bellingham.

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Nadal formed a pair alongside Courtois while Sinner and Bellingham shared the other side of the court. The interaction between the tennis and soccer players made rounds on social media.

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Moreover, Real Madrid President, Florentino Perez, also attended the event and even served as the chair umpire during the doubles match.

“It’s my first time here… I really wanted to see it with my own eyes,” said the Italian.

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Iga Swiatek was another player who was a part of the event. She showed off her impressive soccer skills and also played a few rallies against Courtois. Both Sinner and Swiatek were awarded with custom-made Real Madrid jerseys by Perez as the two made their first visits to the Bernabeu.

The event proved to be a memorable one and included interactions that many wouldn’t have even imagined. How much it helps players heading into the next ATP and WTA 1000 events remains unclear, but the spotlight is firmly on Madrid. On Thursday, Iga Swiatek moved smoothly into the third round with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Daria Snigur, while Jannik Sinner opens his campaign on Friday against Benjamin Bonzi.

In the meantime, Aryna Sabalenka is keeping her focus tight. Still wary about the change in setting, she has chosen to train strictly at the tournament facilities. Her campaign continues on Saturday, when she takes on Jaqueline Cristian in the Round of 32.