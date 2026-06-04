Aryna Sabalenka Points Out Major Issue Following French Open Exit: “It Was Getting Crazy”

Aryna Sabalenka’s 2026 French Open campaign ended in disappointment. However, the world No. 1 believes there was more to her quarter-final defeat than what unfolded on the court. Following her exit, the Belarusian star pointed to a major issue with the tournament that she felt had somehow affected the outcome.

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“I don’t know why would they keep the roof open when it’s like it’s it was crazy windy. But how can I complain if, for almost the whole match, everything was working okay for me? But then it just slipped away,” said Sabalenka in the post-match press conference. “It was getting crazy, maybe just because mentally I wasn’t really okay. So for me, it felt like we were getting crazy.”

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Aryna Sabalenka was on a confident streak of straight-set wins in her French Open campaign. However, what unfolded during her quarterfinals match against Diana Shnaider shocked many. The No. 1-seeded star was on yet another dominating run till the midway point of the second set with a 5-3 scoreline. But the 22-year-old rising star had other plans.

Court Philippe-Chatrier has been at the center of much of the drama surrounding the 2026 French Open. For instance, the quarterfinal match between Sabalenka and Shnaider on the same court was disrupted by breezy conditions, with reported gusts of around 26 mph. And this angered the World No. 1, prompting her to raise the question about the roofs.

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However, her concerns are not without merit, especially considering the 2025 French Open finals. Aryna Sabalenka faced Coco Gauff in that match and suffered a 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 defeat. While Sabalenka jumped to an early 4-1 lead in the first set, the winds rapidly dismantled her aggressive baseline game.

Meanwhile, on the next day, the finals between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner took place under a closed roof to avoid any potential implications from bad weather. Sabalenka felt the tournament organisers could have given her a level playing field at the 2026 French Open after last year’s uproar.

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“But I remember even from last year for our match they kept the roof open,” Sabalenka added. “Then next day it was similar conditions, but for the guys they closed the roof just to make, I believe, better conditions and better quality of tennis. I don’t know why they would keep it open. It was really even, though I was winning; it was very dirty tennis. And I don’t know how people could actually sit there and watch me play. I mean, then at some point she stepped in, and she played unbelievably in those conditions, but I don’t know. It’s a big question.”

For Diana Shnaider, beating Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 would stand out as the highlight moment of her young career. By reaching the semifinals, she also recorded her highest grand slam performance. Meanwhile, Sabalenka’s dream to capture her first French Open title went in vain. Not just that, the Belarusian also suffered her first bagel in over two years.

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Imago Jun 3, 2026; Paris, France; Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her match against Diana Shnaider on day 11 at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Following the match, Sabalenka even admitted to contemplating quitting the sport. “No thoughts, no emotions. Just want to quit tennis right now,” she said. “But we’ll see. We’ll see in a few days. Hopefully, I’ll get back on track mentally.”

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Considering the severity of the defeat, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the World No. 1. However, amid that, some people agree with what Sabalenka felt about the roof situation during her match against Shnaider.

Former tennis star weighs in on Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open exit

Aryna Sabalenka’s four-match winning streak was shut down by Diana Shnaider on Wednesday. But what’s more concerning was the fact that it erupted and fueled a controversy. Yes, the 2026 French Open and its never-ending share of buzzing moments. Sabalenka’s defeat not only raised questions about her ability to perform in windy conditions but also about how a tournament organizer should provide a level playing field for the players.

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When Sabalenka raised her question, it echoed and even received support from former tennis star Sam Querrey. During a discussion on the Nothing Major Show, Querrey shared his two cents on the Belarusian star’s French Open exit.

“Everyone keeps talking about, ‘Can Sabalenka not deal with the wind because last year in the final she lost?’ But she was up 6-3, 4-1 with two breaks and served for the match here. It was not the wind! She could easily have won that match three and two,” he said. “Shnaider just worked the ball into the court. Yes, it was windy. But Sabalenka just got frustrated and got into a dark place when she didn’t win that second. It was one of the few times you saw her mentally collapse. Having said that, I wish when the weather was windy and cold, just close the roof.”

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While Querrey called for changes in the rules at the nature-affected tournaments, he hasn’t overlooked the fact as to how Diana Shnaider capitalized on a frustrated Sabalenka. To that end, even Shnaider confirmed that being a part of her plans during the match.

“Of course, I saw some moments of her frustration. I know Aryna. She’s a very emotional person. I am too,” said Shnaider during the post-match press conference. “But I feel like this tournament, what I’m doing pretty good is not letting my negative emotions and thoughts be in the way of me playing my best tennis. For sure, there was a lot of moments where I could be also super pissed at myself and super frustrated with everything that was happening. But again, I feel like when I saw her being emotional. I was like, ‘Yes, you’re in the right direction, just focus on yourself.'”

Shnaider will now move ahead in the 2026 French Open and face Poland’s Maja Chwalinska in the semifinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, Sabalenka would look back and assess what went wrong for her. Amid that, would her call for the roof closure rule during windy conditions be accepted as a mandatory step by the tournament organizers? Only time will tell.