Aryna Sabalenka Proposes Major Change to Tennis Press Conferences

Aryna Sabalenka‘s press conferences are fun-filled, with the Belarusian often engaging in banter with the journalists. But it seems the World No.1 is all for sharing the spotlight. The four-time Major champion suggested a few tweaks to the style of pre-tournament press conferences in tennis, comparing them to another fan-favorite sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“How about pre-tournament media to be changed? Top 10 players together for press conference?, said Sabalenka on X. “F1 style? Fun no?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-tournament press conferences in tennis are crucial to give fans and experts insight into players’ mentalities heading into an event. However, in tennis, press conferences are held one player at a time, with the top-ranked players, former No. 1s, and home favorites getting the prime slots. Depending on the level of the tournament, a tennis draw has between 28 (250-level events) and 128 (Grand Slams), making it difficult to accommodate every player for one-on-one media interaction.

However, as Sabalenka pointed out, things are slightly different in sports like F1, where currently there are only 22 drivers to interview at any given race weekend. The press conferences are usually held with four or five drivers attending together, giving the media a chance to get varied opinions on their questions in one go.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka’s suggestion to have all the top-ranked players in gives a unique perspective to tennis press conferences, as the media will have the opportunity to ask a player’s opinion about their competitors while they are sitting right beside them. This will make the conferences more interactive and fun, and help lighten up the mood before a big tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are certain team events in the sport that hold joint press conferences, such as the Laver Cup and the Davis Cup, where the whole team comes together for a press conference before the event. Especially at the Laver Cup, where the fans got the unique opportunity of seeing the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic all together in a press conference, making for fascinating viewing.

Pre-tournament press conferences and Sabalenka have a recent history, as the Belarusian chose to limit her media time to 15 minutes alongside other top-ranked players amid the ongoing pay dispute between the players and the Slams. The move worked to some extent, as the French Open agreed to a revenue-sharing agreement with the players in a recent decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the World No.1 is suggesting innovative ways to make the sport more fun to watch, her work will be cut out for her on court. She will start her North American swing with a second-round clash against Moyuka Uchijima at the Canadian Open. Deep runs in the upcoming events in Canada and Cincinnati are important for Sabalenka, as she hopes to be in top form at the US Open and is determined not to end the season without a Grand Slam.