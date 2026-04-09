Aryna Sabalenka Pulls Out of Next Event as She Issues Worrying Statement

Aryna Sabalenka has opened the 2026 season in blistering form. The world No. 1 has won three of the four tournaments she has played, lifting the titles in Brisbane, Indian Wells, and Miami, and finishing the hard-court stretch on a high after completing the Sunshine Double. Now, the World No.1 was expected to carry that momentum straight into the clay swing, but her return to the surface will have to wait.

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The 27-year-old has pulled out of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, a WTA 500 event that will be played in Stuttgart from April 13 to 19. The upcoming edition of the tournament could have seen Sabalenka end her long wait to clinch her first title in Stuttgart, but she will now have to watch others compete from the sidelines.

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“I’m very sad to say that I won’t be able to play the Porsche tennis Grand Prix this year. I always love coming back to Stuttgart. The atmosphere, the fans, and the support I feel there are so special to me. And of course, I was really hoping to have another chance to fight for that Porsche,” Aryna Sabalenka wrote on her Instagram story.

Explaining the reason behind her withdrawal, Sabalenka revealed that she is currently not in a condition to compete. The Belarusian had picked up an injury after the Miami Open, where she had defeated Coco Gauff in the final 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

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“Unfortunately, I suffered an injury after Miami, and even though I tried everything to recover in time, I’m not ready to compete. I’m really sorry to miss this amazing tournament. Wishing everyone a great weekend out, and I hope to see you all again very soon. Love, Aryna,” she concluded.

Imago March 23, 2026, Miami Gardens, Florida, USA: ARYNA SABALENKA, in action during a women s fourth round singles match against Qinwen Zheng CHN at the Miami Open on March 23, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens USA – ZUMAsd3_ 20260323_znp_sd3_075 Copyright: xMichelexEvexSandbergx

Notably, Sabalenka has had a love-hate relationship with the Stuttgart Open. She has reached the final four times in the last five years, but has never come out as the winner. In 2021, she had lost to Ashleigh Barty before losing both the 2022 and 2023 editions to Iga Swiatek.

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Sabalenka had suffered her fourth heartbreak in the final last year when she had come up against Jelena Ostapenko. Though she had come into the final as the clear favorite, the latter ended up recording a one-sided 6-4, 6-1 victory.