Aryna Sabalenka Raises Serious Question for Daniil Medvedev Over Indian Wells Controversy With Jack Draper

Daniil Medvedev’s quarterfinal clash against Jack Draper at Indian Wells turned into a heated debate over a hindrance call. After a careful review in the second set, the point was awarded to Medvedev with the set tied at 5–5. The decision took significant momentum away from Draper, who eventually lost 6–1, 7–5. However, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka believes Medvedev should not have been given the point.

“What I think is really awkward is you can finish the point and then ask for that. Because if you really got bothered, then you should stop immediately ​and ask for the video review… if he would have won the point, he wouldn’t probably ‌ask ⁠for the video review, right? I don’t really think that’s the way it should be. If he got bothered, (he should) ask for the video review straightaway,” Sabalenka said after her 6-3, 6-4 victory over Linda Noskova in the semifinals.

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During a rally in the second set, Medvedev hit a shot that Draper thought went outside, but the point continued. The Brit looked to be very surprised and flung his arms into the air.

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Just moments later, Medvedev hit the ball straight onto the net but argued that Draper distracted him with his gesture and asked for a video review. After reviewing the incident, chair umpire Aurélie Torte ruled ‘hindrance’ against the 24-year-old, awarding the point to Medvedev. Though the British No. 1 tried to defend himself, the umpire’s decision didn’t change. Sharing her views on the incident, Sabalenka opined that Draper’s hand gesture didn’t bother Medvedev that much.

Imago BEIJING, CHINA – SEPTEMBER 30: Daniil Medvedev reacts in the Men s Singles Semifinal match against Learner Tien of the United States on day 9 of the 2025 China Open at the National Tennis Center on September 30, 2025 in Beijing, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xVCGx 111594215926

“With me, it was unnecessary for the referee to call that one. About Daniil, theoretically, he (Draper) made ⁠the move, ​but I don’t think it bothered Daniil that ​much,” she concluded.

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A similar sentiment had been expressed by Draper after the match.

“I don’t think I did enough to hinder him, but at the end of the day, I did make a slight thing with my hands. On one hand, I get it, but on the other, I don’t think it was enough to distract Daniil. If he had missed the next ball and it was very clear that I had hindered him, then I would get it. I think he’s played the rules quite well. The rally carried on, and I was able to win the point, so I don’t think I should have lost the point. I think it’s pretty harsh,” he said.

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Despite the questionable call, Medvedev ended up making it through to the semis and now has a big chance of reaching the Indian Wells final for the third time in his career. But he has been drawn against his nemesis in the next round.

Daniil Medvedev to face Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster clash

The 30-year-old will be coming up against World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. The Spaniard will undoubtedly be the favorite heading into this match, as he has dominated the matchup in recent times. He has emerged victorious in all of his previous four meetings against Medvedev and has a 6-2 lead when it comes to the H2H. Moreover, it was Alcaraz who had defeated Medvedev in the 2023 and 2024 finals of the Indian Wells Open.

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However, looking at Medvedev’s form, it won’t be a big surprise if he hands Alcaraz his first loss of 2026. The veteran had won the Dubai Championships last month and is yet to lose a set at Indian Wells. Though Medvedev’s last victory against the 22-year-old had come over two years ago at the 2023 US Open, this may be his best chance to end the drought.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner will take on Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal of the tournament. While Alcaraz and Sinner are the favorites to reach the final, they can’t make the mistake of underestimating their respective opponents, as both of them are also highly ranked players.